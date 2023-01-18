The Zodiac Match That Creates The Most Intense And Transformative Connection

Synastry connections between two people are sometimes life-changing. When a romantic partner's Pluto placement makes contact with your natal personal planets (or luminaries), you should brace yourself for a ride.

Pluto, the planet of deep metamorphosis, influences you to analyze every aspect of yourself, pushing you to dig deep. Your partner will be a catalyst for your path to growth and change.

Sun conjunct Pluto synastry

Pluto is the Planet linked to transformations, and when it comes in contact with the life force of the Sun, it can shapeshift your world. In synastry, meeting someone with Pluto conjunct to your natal Sun will change you from within.

In this relationship, you will discover a new side to yourself and become more aware of your desires.

With this connection, there are no flowery gardens or sweet walks on a beach. The synastry aspect is not one for people afraid to commit since it takes a great deal of energy for both parties to come together for the long term.

However, once the trials and tests are over, it can create one of the longest-lasting bonds.

Sun is a notable luminary because it shapes your identity. Pluto, on the other hand, can bring some chaos and unexpected periods.

The Sun enjoys connecting, loving, and being free while Pluto is not as independent. The Pluto native might seek refuge in the Sun and they will do what they can to control and hold their power.

With this synastry connection, the challenges the Sun native will face will involve their identity since Pluto might change the Sun's persona in the long run. Holding onto who they are and continuing to trust themselves will allow the Sun to break free from the hold of Pluto. Compromise is essential for both parties.

The conjunction with this synastry connection involving these two placements can bring an intense first meet-up.

From the moment the Sun and Pluto come in contact, there could be a polarizing sentiment. Either they lust for each other, or there is some deep resentment.

If the Sun rejects Pluto from the get-go, the connection could feel karmic because the feelings could be confusing for both parties. Sun knows not to mess with the temptation that Pluto presents and to preserve their peace they may avoid Pluto altogether. The Sun can feel that if they do submit, they will have a harder time reclaiming their control in the relationship.

When both parties are receptive to the energy, there is an intense dynamic vibrancy between the two parties making this connection even more explosive than Mars and the Sun.

Pluto is enthralled and captivated by the Sun and seeks in them something that they crave or no longer possess. They want to learn, but not compromise in their process.

Sun will be very open to changes, pressures, and the obstacles that Pluto presents them because they might be willing to take on the challenge, especially when the Sun is in a fire sign. Meanwhile, Sun in a water sign will be consumed and will be able to go with the flow as long as Pluto shows them loyalty.

To create a balancing act between them, Sun and Pluto need to make a truce and communicate.

When Pluto feels more comfortable and grounded in the relationship, they can fully experience the joy and healing that the Sun native can bring. The Sun will learn a lot about the courage of the Pluto native, as well as their determination.

It is a connection that gets better with time once they show their vulnerabilities and can care for one another organically.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.