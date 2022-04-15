The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On April 16, 2022

With a Full Moon in Libra at our heels and the Moon square Pluto, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if the day is not all we thought it was cracked up to be, for a few of the zodiac signs, at least.

It's odd to think of a Full Moon in Libra, which is seemingly filled to the brim with positive potential being met full force by Moon square Pluto, which basically brings in as much dark energy as it can.

So, to say the least, this day is going to bring about confusion on a major level.

This is the day you wake up feeling fresh as a daisy, and within hours, you feel like the dirt it was planted in. Ah, Libra Moon, how you beckon us to desire balance and stability.

This desire alone feels so doable and uncomplicated — balance, ease, security. Once we get this into our heads, it's exactly what we want.

Such a simple request, and one that the Full Moon is all too willing to make manifest for us until of course, pushy ol' Pluto gets involved and demands attention. Nothing like Darth Vadar coming in and spoiling the party.

And that's what today will feel like; that field of flowers and sunshine — it's merely the Death Star in disguise.

So, yes, it will be a rough day for some, especially the signs that don't take well to overbearing Pluto transits, such as the one we're about to breathe in. It's a day of high expectations and little to no results.

Expect to be thwarted by someone at work. Anticipate being sent down a losing path by someone who wishes to sabotage your plans.

Stay aware and maybe you'll get away with being unscathed by this day and its wrenching transits. You know those planets — can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on April 16, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You just received good news recently, and you're floating on it. You have been overjoyed at the results of something you've done, whether it's work-related or romantic, and you feel more optimistic about life than ever before.

That's good because the feeling is going to continue on, even though you may slip up during this day, April 16.

You've got a Full Moon in Libra to upset the scales and that darned Moon square Pluto to make you believe that you did something wrong and that it's all your fault.

Don't be too hard on yourself today; yes, things aren't as stellar as they were only a day ago, but that doesn't mean you won't be back on track by tomorrow.

It comes down to the old "win some, lose some" idea. Today, rather than saying that you'll 'lose' some, let's just say that you'll get slightly sidetracked. Stay the course, Taurus. Good, Toro!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Someone is going to insult you today, Virgo, and you are going to take it so hard that it's going to stay with you well past this day. It will more than likely be an insult or a slur about your body or the way you dress; that kind of superficial stupidity.

You've taken it all your life and so you have the armor for that kind of jab, but still, because of Moon in Pluto, the jab you'll receive will be extra mean-spirited, and you won't be able to let it roll off your back.

And it's just the thing you don't need at this point, being that you feel you've finally found yourself worthy of being loved, warts and all.

You've spent so many years feeling insecure that any kind of secure feeling, in terms of body image, is hard-won, but still, you are neurotic and the last thing you need is someone — could be a total stranger, ranking on your looks. The nerve of them! Still, it's up to you to seriously ignore them.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might be feeling pretty 'witchy' today as that Full Moon in Libra ignites your powers of manifestation; you feel like you can rule the world.

Your strength is at an all-time high, and your perception and intuition are on point. What you aren't expecting is for someone else to come in and rain on your parade, and that's exactly what's going down on this day, thanks to Moon in Pluto.

So, it's like this: you feel like you're able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, while there's someone standing in your way, preventing your progress.

It's a matter of who believe they are in the right. You do, naturally, and, so do they, naturally.

So, let the battle of wits begin. Not what you wanted this day to bring, but if you must duke it out — intellectually, then you feel certain to win this ridiculously distracting moment. This day is all about your great intentions going nowhere fast. So sorry.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.