The 3 Zodiac Signs With A Rough Horoscope On Tuesday, April 12, 2022

It's a big day in astrology, as we have the once-in-a-lifetime celestial occurrence, known as Jupiter conjunction with Neptune in Pisces — known to bring us all great luck and happiness.

But not everyone is ready for great luck and happiness, and because we may not be in the right mindset to let all that goodness in, we could end up sitting the bright lights out.

On this day we are also dealing with some conflicting transits, and because of those, some of us may not reap the total benefits package of Jupiter in conjunction with Neptune. We have to keep in mind that if anything is going to rain on this parade, it is Moon opposition Mars, with a touch of Sun sextile Saturn in the mix.

So, ironically, on the day that introduces one of the biggest and best transits in the history of our lives, some of us are still so personally besotted by our own burdens, that it's hard to take in all the glory.

Hey, isn't that just like life? It's like making the best lemonade in the world, but having a tiny little paper cut while making it. We just can't escape the 'ouch', even if the bigger picture is all about the yummy.

And so, as it is with all things in life, not everyone is going to have the picture-perfect day of the gods that Jupiter in conjunction with Neptune promises.

It's just life on Earth; some days are good, and some are just 'meh'. Today gives a little of both, but the upshot is that nothing is tragic, diseased, or rotten just a little rough around the edges. Carry on!

Why Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius are the three zodiac signs with a rough horoscope on Tuesday, April 12, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are running on high expectations today, and we all know how that goes: expectation leads to disappointment when not fulfilled. Today, your hopes are so high that they could be considered unrealistic, but this is not something you wish to consider.

You want only to know that you are about to get what you want, as you want it, and if it falls short of your expectation, then you will be outrageously upset. You are now conscious that it is you who is setting you up for the fall, and you resent being the one who is responsible.

You'd prefer to blame your bad luck on someone else, but there's no one else to blame.

Today, you will have to deal with the consequences of your own behavior, and while this is not a tragic event, your sense of disappointment will just about ruin your day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is the kind of day where you'd just prefer to sit this one out. This means you take comfort in animals and homey things, rather than in love relationships, work-related issues, or anything that demands responsibility and attentiveness.

You are working with Moon opposite Mars energy and it's prodding you; if you spend too much time around people, you'll get angry and maybe even hostile.

But you know this about yourself, which is why you tend to spend time with your dog, or some other life form that gives you the pleasure that isn't a human being.

You can feel that there's a lot of good in this day, and that comforts you, but your best form of comfort today is found on your own, at home, in the safety of your own place.

You sense hostility in the air, and you're just not up for being part of the Battle Royale that you feel awaits you if you go out.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'd be more than happy to be a part of the great and wondrous feeling of the day, but if left to your own devices, you'd rather just be alone.

You've got Sun sextile Saturn warning you internally; it tells you that there are people out there and why oh why would you want anything to do with people?

You also get a sense that you'll be stopped in your tracks for trying to do what you want to do, as opposed to going with the flow of everyone else's wishes.

You're so used to being taken advantage of and today, you're just not in the mood.

Today is for being alone and thoughtful — a place that makes you feel balanced and at ease.

The world out there is way too congested and confusing today, and if you get your way, you'll be happy to spend it at home, doing whatever an Aquarius likes to do best.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.