The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday brings amazing energy for three zodiac signs on April 12, 2022. As you begin a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the stars have truly aligned in your favor. Today brings the exact moment of the divine embrace of Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces which is all about you being brave enough to live even your wildest dream.

While these two meet every twelve years heralding a new cycle in your life, meeting in Pisces is extremely rare and will not happen again in this lifetime.

These two planets represent your deepest dreams and the power that you must make them come true.

Coming in at an incredibly auspicious time, you have been working towards the clearing of space and being able to receive the bounty that these two are bringing in during this time. Even though their energy will be in effect all month and will still be playing a part in the years’ astrology, today holds an incredible amount of divine intervention to help jumpstart your dreams.

One of the biggest lessons that the universe has been teaching lately is to make sure that you believe in your dreams so passionately and committedly, that no one can sway you from them.

This is about the greater level of authenticity and autonomy that you are moving towards this year while also simultaneously letting go of people-pleasing or even thinking that you owe anyone your unhappiness. These lessons may present themselves at various times throughout your life, but especially today look back to where you were 12 years ago.

Look for where you have had to break away from what and who was holding you back and now look for where you are and grow even further. Anything is possible today, even if at one point it seemed impossible because that is the power of dreams. When they are meant to be, they are unstoppable.

Why the Pisces, Aries, and Virgo zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is an incredibly supercharged day for you. With Jupiter and Neptune aligning together in the zodiac sign of Pisces, this is the moment that you intuitively knew was on the horizon.

So much of your power lies within your dreams. But you often doubt them or second guess because of how others think or what they believe is possible. You are here to live differently.

To see the world differently and today is your chance to embrace those best parts of yourself and start working on your dreams or even a new chapter within ones that you have already manifested. This will particularly play into any creative or spiritual endeavors as well as relationships.

If you have been feeling alone recently, wondering if there was anyone that would ever understand you, then this astrological transit may bring a chance encounter or a rekindling of a soul-connected relationship. Its greatest gift is that whether it is love or career, it is confirming that anything is possible, but that risk is always involved.

Do not be afraid to let go of something, especially if it is part of your comfort zone to be able to receive what is awaiting you. This chapter is truly about creating a life based on how you see the world because the time of trying to fit yourself in is over.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While the Sun is doing its annual dance through your sign, having the powerful Jupiter Neptune connection is a meaningful one. You may be a self-directed leader but because you are often taught to doubt your own internal feelings, trusting yourself becomes a bigger part of your journey.

You do not always need the number of lessons that others do to be ready to make a change or move towards something bigger. Let the energy of today draw you back to yourself realizing that your internal knowing is also your compass forward.

When you can return to the space of feeling confident and secure within yourself then you will be able to move ahead in the ways that you dream of. You are not blocked from any outside sources, even if you might perceive it that way. Instead, it is all about how you see yourself, your life, and the significance of the opinions of others.

When you change how you view everything, then everything changes. There is nothing that is impossible right now, especially if you have the courage to face the truth of your feelings and trust what you find there.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Pisces energy always throws the spotlight on your relationships, but today the Moon also moves into your zodiac sign giving you an impact beyond just your love life. The moon represents your emotional self, not just how you feel about people but your healing, your desires, and your needs.

Jupiter and Neptune will be bringing an elevated level of acceptance to you today and in the coming weeks as you learn to understand how necessary each part of your journey has been.

This opens you up to no longer be fighting those inside feelings, but instead, embrace them as an essential part of who you are. When you do this not only does it change your romantic relationships but also the relationship that you have with yourself.

Look for what is being highlighted around your healing right now, especially in terms of the relationships you have been in and the ones that you are or that you hope to be in. There is a great connection between the people that you were choosing and the person that you were.

Part of this is really recognizing that you are no longer this person and what that means for you moving forward. It also will bring a lot of expansion and may challenge any emotional walls that you have up to keep you safe. Better things are truly on the way, you just must make sure to allow yourself to receive them.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.