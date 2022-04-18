The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, April 19, 2022

If there's anything that's going to bug us on this day, it's the fact that we have a very strong transit — Moon square Mars coming in right at the top with the entrance of Sun in Taurus.

Taurus season is upon us, and for some, the last thing we need is for pushy Mars to make that entrance a clunky and awkward one. So, for some of us, it's going to look like being at the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong intention. Can all these wrongs make a right? Um, not today. Lessons? Yes. Easiness? Nope.

Because Taurus introduces a new level of stubbornness into our lives at this point in time, many of us are not up to putting even the slightest bit of effort into our everyday chores. This is one of those days that for some, it's all about avoidance and denial.

While some of us will flow very easily through this day, others will find that even the smallest of responsibilities will be difficult to achieve.

And being it's still basically the beginning of the week, we could end up making the rest of our week even more difficult, depending on just how much we resist, on this day.

Moon square Mars makes us think bad thoughts and dwell on them all day long. It's a day of internal strife; we're not acting out, but we're certainly overthinking things.

This is a day of headaches and body pains — Mars transits often result in physical manifestations, and if they swing toward the negative, we can easily start to feel those 'bad thoughts' manifest as nagging pain in the body. What helps is a good stretch in the morning and a soothing cup of tea at midday. Don't over-exert yourself today, and if possible, try to maintain a positive attitude, even if you're not really 'feeling' it.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Tuesday, April 19, 2022:

And if you happen to be a Leo, Capricorn or Pisces, hang in there. Tomorrow is coming soon.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While today isn't going to prove to be too destructive, you will, however, be misjudging something and that will lead to an awkward situation. You might be the one to offer advice to someone, and your words of wisdom — while they may 'sound' good in theory, are exactly the kind of words that the person you've offered them to does not want to hear.

What you have to do in this case is back off, rather than force your 'wisdom' down their throats. Today makes it hard for you to hold back; you believe you are not only right but important. You think that you are bringing some new kind of greatness into someone's life, but you don't pick up on the queues here: your greatness is not wanted. And the more you push, the more you'll be rejected. So, in essence, this is a good day for you to observe rather than participate. Don't worry about saving someone's life today; they are not interested in being saved by you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have been known to become excessively irate over political and social matters and today, because of Moon square Mars, will be one of those days where you totally lose your mind over politics. This could lead to fights with neighbors and even the dissolution of a good friendship; you are in pride mode and while it may feel like you're a golden beam of light that is fighting for the people, in truth you're just a loudmouth who needs to have their own way.

You will be stomping around, telling people what they 'should' do today and very little of it will be appreciated. Today is the day where you come off as a big bully; nobody wants to hear you out because you can't control your sullen attitude. You've been nasty to people in the past and you've done some truly atrocious things to turn people off. Today is one of those days. Expect to send friends flying away from you at breakneck speed.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There's a solid reason for your rough horoscope today, and that's because Taurus Sun energy makes you so lazy that you literally forget to do everything that you planned on doing today. This is not as adorable as it sounds; you will be forgetful today in ways that put you at risk; if you are on meds, then take them.

If you need to do something for your health, then do it. You're not in the position to slack off — don't worry, there will be plenty of time in the near future for serious downtime or vacationing, but now is not that time and today is not that day.

Accept the fact that there are routines you need to pay attention to, and this concerns your health. If you've been feeling good, then that's a good sign that tells you you've been taking care of yourself — but that doesn't mean it will last if you don't keep up the good work. Do not let that Mars transit make you feel like you can't go on...just do it. Get your cute running suit on and Just Do It.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.