3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 31, 2022

Three particular zodiac signs are going to feel that the day is a bit rougher than usual, and most of this can be explained away by astrology and the daily horoscope.

For example, anytime we have a combination of transits such as Moon in Aries and Moon sextile Pluto, we can almost guarantee that somebody, somewhere is going to have a truly awful day.

And that day is here. March 31, 2022 — the last day of March and hopefully the last chance for a spectacularly bad day.

Moon in Aries is going to make some folks really irritable and annoyed today — over everything. And with Pluto's influence, we should be doling out the insult and put downs by the bucketful.

Is there something going on, at the heart of it all? As in, is there a reason for all of this bad behavior and mean-spirited treatment?

No, and that's why it's an extra-terrible day for those who indulge in the negativity. It's as if it just takes over, leaving us no choice but to act like fools on a mission of self-destruction.

Here's why the horoscope is tougher than usual for Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs on March 31, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign, you feel things most when you are pushed to your limits, and this nearly New Moon takes place in your sector of hidden enemies. You are going to do something totally regrettable today, Taurus, and if you can catch this post before you make a move, then stop in your tracks right now.

This is about money, the Taurus soft spot, especially because you rule the second house of money, and Venus, your ruling planet deals with property.

You're about to either invest in something that is a surefire loss, or you're going to spend too much money on something that will fail you and end up not being able to be returned. Yes, it's that petty, but you are being warned, right now; stop spending.

Do not invest today. If you've heard of 'auspicious' days, then you must consider that this is NOT one of them. Withhold on spending today; you won't regret it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As a fixed water sign, you are determined and unwilling to bend, especially when you feel passionately about a matter. Your big mistake today is about your judgment. You insist that there's someone in your life that absolutely cannot do the job they are meant to be doing, and you'll try and mess with them.

What you don't realize is that, first, it's none of your business, and second — they are perfect for the job. They're simply NOT YOU, and that's what you can't get. How can anybody be successful if they don't do it your way?

Wake up call, Scorpio. You need to stand aside now. If proving that you're an egomaniac without scruples is your aim, today will prove that you are indeed the master in that department.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As a fixed air sign, you are easygoing but to a point. If you're smart — and yes, you are — then you will come to realize that the recent news you've gotten is real, and it's not what you wanted. You need to accept something today, and the more you fight it, the worse it's going to get.

You are at the mercy of your own set of high expectations and because nothing on your list has worked out, you need to start accepting the reality.

Whatever it is that you 'needed' to work out your way is not going to work out that way at all. It's OK. You have to adopt a new perspective on all of this. That is the only way to proceed unless you want to become so stuck that nothing in your life furthers.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.