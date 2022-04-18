The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, April 19, 2022

There's luck in the air for three zodiac signs, and Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius get to be the luckiest of all on April 19, 2022.

There are losing streaks and then there are streaks of luck, and while gamblers depend on these lucky moments, lovers around the world hope their luck in love is on its way to a big win. As we march into Taurus season, we can't help but want security, and stability.

As the Bull that represents Taurus is known for its stoic nature, we, too, want a love that is stable; the days of playing the field seem uninteresting — we want more than casual acquaintances and fast love. We want relationships and promise, and for many of us here, today, we will get what we want. That feels nice, doesn't it?

So, who is lucky in love today? Taurus, of course. And Gemini, and Sagittarius. With the Sun in Taurus and Moon square Mars, we're looking at some very intense plays for love.

That means if you've been pining over someone, it's time to make the move — because that move is slated for success. It also means that if you're in a relationship and you've wanted to take it a step further, aka marriage, partnership, family ... this is your season. Luck is so on your side that you might as well ask for the world.

You have so much on your side today that if you feel impulsive (in a good way) then you should jump on that impulse and ride it out until you find exactly what you want. This is a day that's lived in the immediate moment; grab what's yours now and live your best life. Now. This day is not about plans for the future, nor is it about going over stale regrets of the past. This day is dedicated to luck in love, and as we all know, luck is what you make of it.

Lucky for Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius zodiac signs. On April 19, 2022, you get to be the three who are the luckiest in love.

Carpe diem! Care diem!

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

At this point, you don't even need to read that you're in luck, because you know you are, as things in your life seem to be falling into place. And as for your love life, holy moly! You've never had a better time in love than you are having right now. The moment is all about you and your loved one, loving life, and getting all you can out of it.

Understand this moment and cherish it; you've lived long enough to know that life is a flux state and that nothing lasts forever, so grab the good when you can, and know that on this day, the good is everywhere. If you and your mate have been feeling good about each other, then celebrate the moment and honor each other.

Life brings so many challenges, and it looks like on April 19, you'll be escaping those challenges. That's a lucky play that's been designed for you in the stars. Love your person, kiss them, hold them, hug them. Fight for your right to be happy!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've got your one person; you trust them, love them, accept them. And while this has been going on for a while, the relationship in all of its calm niceness has turned into a bit of a blob; it's good, but it's not exciting. What's interesting is that due to Moon square Mars energy, you will both get it into your heads that something's gotta give, so to speak.

You will both become very inspired to add something fresh to the relationship, and so, your 'luck' in love comes from a mutual desire that rises up and cannot help but manifest itself as fun. Yes, fun times ahead. What was it that the two of your used to do together?

Remembering what brought you together is what's going to add to the glue that keeps you together. Use this 'luck' now to upgrade whatever has become mundane and dull. Accept that you are now in a cycle that brings excitement and promise — it's all yours for the asking, Gemini!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because you like Taurus season (even though you might not know it), you feel very optimistic about everything in your life, especially in terms of love and romance. You are always one to accept the idea of luck, which is great considering you're about to be smothered in the stuff.

Luck is so on your side today, thanks to Venus' placement in the sky, and with Moon square Mars, you'll be feeling extra confident about how you approach it. This is the day you say something that will alter the course of your own romantic history.

You may desire security in your relationship, but you've doubted that you could get it; all that's about to change. It seems that the person you are either with or wish to be with is so completely on your side that they are prepared to do or try anything to be with you on a permanent basis. So, if long terms romance is what you want, Sagittarius, then be prepared to go the distance because it's ON.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.