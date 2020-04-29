10 Uncomfortable Signs You're Falling Out Of Love With Your Forever Person

The worst feeling.

When you first fall in love with someone, it's hard to imagine that those wonderful feelings come with the possibility that, someday, one of you might start falling out of it.

I mean, who wants to think about something like when you’re in the middle of the highest highs in the roller coaster and falling is the best part, right?

We all love the excitement, the laughter, the getting to know each other, and the staying up all night until the morning after part. Some may say this is the part where all of us are good at everything. We are in the middle of having it all, not thinking that it may all fall apart one day.

That is, until the falling out of love part starts happening.

You can both feel it ending but nobody’s saying anything. Like any person shocked to learn something wonderful is about to end, you find yourselves paralyzed, just standing there trying to make the most out of whatever time you have left.

Here you and the person you thought was your soulmare are, standing across from one another as though you still have time — looking into each other's eyes with empty souls, wondering when the end began.

Were there signs you missed? Can you still do something to make is all OK?

Was it me? Was it you? Or was it both of us?

Here are 10 uncomfortable signs that flash by as you're in the process of falling in love.

If you notice these happening in your relationship, consider yourself warned.

1. Growing apart

The first few months or years of every relationship are the happiest times. You just love to do everything together. You want to mature at the same pace bringing your relationship to the next level. You’re both growing up while getting closer with each other.

And then the time comes when the other person seeks to experience something new, looking for more grown-up things to do while the other just can’t or don’t want to do it with them. They start to grow apart and the other just feels heavy, like you are holding each other down.

2. Nothing is as it was

You’re both changing into a different person. The other person just can’t recognize their partner anymore.

Everything you agreed on, everything you liked to do together, the way you dress up for the other, the way you smell and even the jokes you both laugh at changes.

Nothing is the same anymore.

3. Anger, jealousy, and endless arguments ensue

Have you ever heard of low frustration tolerance? This is what happens when love starts to fade. Each one of you no longer has the patience to joke around or tell each other about your day thinking that it will only end up with a petty argument.

You can no longer stand being around each other. Their words make you sick. Their actions make you hate them over and over again. You’re constantly reminded of all the things they've put you through, and you just know that it’s not healthy anymore.

4. Friendship falters

Getty Images

This is what we don’t want to lose the most aside from the love that was once there.

Them, being the best friend we ever had. The person who knew us well more than we even know ourselves, still holding on with hopes that they will change and see us for who we are now. Them, who listened to our every rant without judging or criticizing.

But they have changed. They no longer see you the way they once did and you knew.

5. Attention fades

You have no time for each other anymore. You find every good excuse in the world to not be with them.

They feel too far away, no matter how close they are. Time feels like forever and you just can’t wait, meaning you cannot wait for it to be over.

6. The leaving behind

Being alone just sounds more appealing. You feel like if ever you bring them with you anywhere, they will be just an heavy baggage you have to carry around with you.

You no longer want to experience things with them.

7. The future becomes a blur

You know that the future is not around the corner anymore.

Planning with the one we love is one of the things both partners enjoy doing, but if you cannot imagine it anymore nor have the courage to bring it up, then you’re both losing it.

8. The relationship falls into a stale routine

The feeling when you have to wake up, eat, work, sleep and do it all over again is what it feels like when you’re falling out of love.

It feels like you do it not because it’s what you want to, but because you have no other choice. It feels like an obligation just to be around them.

9. The end of making love

It’s either you’re always tired or you’re not in the mood. Sometimes you feel like you’re a machine or a robot just waiting for things to be done.

The first few months or years are the times when you can’t wait to take off each others’ clothes, but now you just can’t wait for them to put their clothes back on.

10. Conversations wither

Making conversation is no longer easy. It doesn’t happen naturally anymore and sharing your feelings, emotions or innermost thoughts with your significant other no longer feels like something you fancy doing.

They are not the same person you fell in love with. Why bother?

There’s always a downside to everything and maybe, just maybe, this is one of the challenges that will come to our relationship with the one we love.

If you recognize the signs you're falling out of love in time, you can always turn it around.

That is, if you’re both willing to do what it takes together, hand in hand, like you promised each other you always would.

Krizzia Paolyn is a wanderer looking for a place to call home. Follow her journey on Instagram.

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.