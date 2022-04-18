3 Zodiac Signs Who Obsess Over An Ex During The Moon Sextile Venus Starting April 19, 2022

When the Moon harmonizes with Venus a funny thing can happen, and if you're a Leo, Virgo, or Sagittarius, you might be one of the three zodiac signs who obsess over an ex on April 19, 2022.

Why does it not seem strange to obsess over an ex, and why do so many of us do this? Oh sure, we can judge others for doing just so, but the truth of the matter is that if you're human, you are sensitive when it comes to love, romance, and the end of both.

Very few of us just roll with it when we break up with someone.

And it's rare indeed for someone to move on quickly after the end of a relationship, especially if that relationship meant the world to us. So, obsession with the person we once loved and have nothing to do with now?

Yep. It happens and it happens hard when we have the Moon sextile Venus to exacerbate our emotional state.

Being told to 'get over it' is plain insensitive; easy for someone to say when they themselves are not the ones involved, but for the person who cannot stop thinking of the person they were once in a relationship with and are no longer, it's rough.

It's not easy to just 'get over it' and everybody should be their own judge in situations like this. We are the ones who can tell whether or not it's time to stop obsessing; and even though obsession is one of those things that is frowned upon, it's human to the core. We are obsessive creatures.

Some people keep the memory of their past loves in their mind for a lifetime, so thinking about an ex is really just par for the course. One thing is known, however; the only way to stop obsessing over an ex is by replacing that ex with a person or experience that fulfills the now moment.

That's right. If you are obsessing over an ex, it's because there's nothing new in your life to fill that space. During the Moon sextile Venus, you might want to think about letting a new experience in. Because even though we are an obsessive mob, obsession grows stale and dull after a while.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Obsess Over An Ex During Moon sextile Venus on April 19, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You don't realize that you are obsessing over an ex, because obsessing is one of the things you do, all the time, over just about everything that catches your interest.

It's very Leo to obsess, and what you're not conscious of is that your obsession tends to isolate you; not everyone in the world has the patience to deal with your nonstop interest in someone or something that isn't them.

While friends and lovers may patronize you and tell you that you're cool for being so devoted to someone from the past, they still find you to be stunted, and in a way, you are.

With the Moon sextile Venus in our sky on April 19, this obsession may start to look foolish to you, and that's when the new beginning starts.

You hadn't even considered what life might be like if you just let this ex of yours go, but now that you're getting a taste of it, well, well, well — it seems as though NON-obsession looks good on you, after all.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

No one will ever be as good as your fantasy of this past lover of yours was, and so, you will rewrite history and make them into the number one love; much to the chagrin of your new lover.

You are an expert in rubbing your partner's nose in this idea that they'll never be like 'so and so' and you've conveniently forgotten how awful 'so and so' really was.

But oh, you like the fantasy; you've built this entire world in your mind where this ex of yours was the be-all and end-all of sexy attractiveness, and how no one will ever hold a candle to them, in your opinion.

This becomes obnoxious and annoying to your present partner, who, at one point, really thought you'd get over them. The thing is, you use this ex to hurt your present love, to keep them on their toes, and that's just plain cruel. You are not obsessed with your ex as much as you are obsessed with making others feel bad for not being as ideal as your ex.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon sextile Venus reaches deep into your soul and bears a truth you didn't want to have to admit: You are obsessed with your ex and there's nothing you can do about it.

You've tried to downplay their importance in your life, and even though this person seems to have moved on quite easily from life with you, you are still holding the torch for them.

You have no reason to ever believe they will come back to you, nor do you even want them to; you saw the reality of your relationship with them and it was dull and lackluster; however, there were so many good times involved that you don't really trust that anyone else will ever fill their shoes.

You built a life with this ex, or at least, you think you did. Meanwhile, they have started an entirely new life without you and they seem very happy because of it. And so, your obsession vacillates between loving their memory and resenting the heck out of them for moving on so easily.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.