The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To End Relationships On April 19, 2022

The only real way to know if you are happier being single is to have accumulated enough experience being both in a relationship and single to be able to favor one more than the other. And so, for those who discover that they are, indeed, truly happier being single over being partnered, then this day should come as a celebration of both your independence, and your personal experience.

With Taurus Sun in the sky and Moon square Mars adding necessary power to our stance on relationships, many of us will come to terms with the fact that we truly do want to end relationships. We believe we are happier being single. After all, this is a world filled with varying points of view. Some folks equate relationships with fulfillment and happiness, while others find their bliss in the single life.

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, those who enjoy being single will shine like the Sun. It doesn't matter what 'single' means to you, as it could mean asexuality or being able to date anyone you wish, whenever you want.

Whether ending relationships means a state of freedom, or simply a way to avoid commitment, it doesn't matter — this is a day for rejoicing. Let the rest of the world do their thing their way. You, as a happy single person, knows that you are the one who lives your life, not them. Be you, be free, be single. Love it all.

The three zodiac signs who will want to end relationships or be single on Tuesday, April 19, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You want to be single for one reason alone: You don't want to have to be faithful to any one person. You like having multiple romantic relationships, and you're totally tired of hearing how you should 'settle down.' Settling down is for others and it's never been something you've wanted to do. You've heard it all, as well; nobody spares a word when they tell you that you NEED to settle down, find the right one, etc, etc. It's just so dull to you.

Why can't anyone just let you be? Why is someone always trying to cage you? Haven't they learned by now that you're just not that kind of bird.

You need to live life according to your own terms, and being in a committed relationship is just not your thing. You can admire another's lifestyle and cannot understand why others cannot admire yours. You are happiest when you are single, and even happier when you're alone. You're a loner, and loners LOVE being alone.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

No surprise here that Sagittarius prefers to be single over being partnered. Sure, there are many advantages to being in a relationship, but your independent nature lets you think that you can do it all on your own. And here's the kicker: you can.

Nobody can 'do it all' like Sag. You rely solely on your own judgement to get things done, and once you get a taste of just how awesome doing it all on your own can be, you rarely go back. In love, you like to keep it wild and free; open relationships suit you well, but what suits you best is calling the shots, and this is really only something that can be successful when you live in your own bubble.

The Sagittarius bubble of singleness, that is. With the Sun now in Taurus, you are more than happy to stick to your ways. Some may call you stubborn during these times, but you know yourself to be happy. Happy, single and free.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you are to be honest with yourself, the main reason you get into relationship in the first place is out of convenience. Your life needs others in it to help it run smoothly, as you have so many things going on at once, and you need the help. But if you had your druthers, you'd be single, because that's when you are happiest.

Not having to answer to anyone else is your dream come true. You think of being in a relationship as something that is necessary in order to survive, but it's not what you would consider 'happiness.' It's...obligation and survival; it's necessary for you. However, every time you've had to break up with someone, you've experienced that undeniable rush: Freedom is better than being in the prison of commitment.

You can't help but feel this way. And yes, you'll stay with your partner, but your heart will always desire the single life, as that is where you find your true happiness.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.