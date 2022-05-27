The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, May 27, 2022

We're here to share the three zodiac signs who have excellent horoscopes on Friday. As the weekend arrives, remember to slow down, and create moments to rest and enjoy the life you have created.

The Moon transits into Taurus today which means that it is less about action towards the new and more about enjoying what you already have. Do not try to force yourself to carry through on any big plans or to do more than it feels you really want to.

Taurus is a homebody energy. This is perfect for staying in, new decorating projects, self-care like relaxing aromatherapy baths and cuddling up with the one that you love. Because there are now multiple planets in Aries, it is important to take these days as they come and make the most of them.

Aries is incredibly determined and doer energy while Taurus wants to just sit and watch the clouds go by.

Use this today and be less concerned with whether you are making progress and instead allow yourself to do what it is you feel you need, whether physically or emotionally. Venus in Aries unites in an auspicious way with Pluto in Capricorn creating a deepening of your feelings and even connectedness within your relationships.

This lends itself to energy and what seemed important only a few days ago may no longer seem relevant, especially if there is a strong romantic connection in your life.

While the Eclipse is now firmly behind you, you are still navigating the waters in this new world and part of that is realizing that life should feel good and that also includes those that you have in your life.

Today also teaches the lesson that change does not only occur within moments of heavy chaos but also in the ones that bring profound peace.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, May 27, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tomorrow Venus moves into your sign bringing you home to yourself and your loved ones. Today is preparing you for this transit that will affect your life in multiple ways.

While you may be fonder of enjoying life regularly, it does not mean that everyone around you always sees the benefit in that. Sometimes part of the challenge that you move through is when it seems like people cannot just be happy with how things are or what you do. It is always a search for more.

With the Moon in Taurus and the impending Venus energies in that same sign, it means that you will be able to experience a greater sense of harmony in your life because everyone will be feeling a similar vibe to how you normally operate.

Relationships should feel like they come easier around this time as would any interactions with family, friends or even co-workers.

The most important thing today is to embrace your true nature which includes being able to sit back and enjoy the upcoming weekend even if there are still items on the to-do list. Do not be afraid to cancel plans or speak up about what you are feeling like you really need or want to do with a partner, because chances are they will be on the same page.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have sensed that something big is changing within your life and you are hoping at least that part of that is going to affect your romantic life. Whether you are looking for a brand-new relationship or only to progress things further, today is the beginning of that chapter that you have been dreaming of.

The Moon represents your emotional world and feelings, so in Taurus it does take on a romantic aura as this zodiac sign represents committed relationships for you. This is also why this year will be an important one on your romantic journey as eclipses are occurring both within your sign and Taurus.

Today is an excellent day to reflect on your own feelings and be proud of how they have shifted the more than you have healed yourself and grown. Take some inventory today about what you need in a partner and a life that is shared together. Because you are connected to your own emotions it is a great day to take some stock in this area which will also help you see how different you are.

This will result in greater confidence which is key to being able to establish a new cycle in your romantic life. You should be feeling lighter today, more hopeful, and still deeply connected to your own self-worth.

The energy today will guide you towards some relaxing self-care, so if that means sleeping in or leaving the chores to another day, make sure that you are honoring your needs. This is just setting the tone for that happening in your romantic life as well.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There have been a lot of changes and truth coming in which have affected the perspective that you use to view life and even those important aspects of it like home, family, and relationships.

It may take time to be able to grow accustomed to this new way of seeing things, but it is one that will let you start making different decisions. Gemini energy is your opposing sign which makes relationships one of the top themes during this zodiac season but with planets just shifting out of Pisces that also brings home issues to the forefront of your focus.

All of that though has just been steppingstones because now that you are in an influx of Aries energy it is all about expressing yourself authentically. There is also a shift towards making healthier decisions. Not just in terms of your relationships but also in what you choose for yourself. All of this comes down to the lessons that you have learned impacting the choices that you are and will make.

As much as certain things can be subjective, you are coming to understand that your truth is not. The more that you embrace that about yourself in terms of these themes like love, family and even career then the healthier decisions you will be making because they will not be about anyone besides you and that is the basis of creating a life that you love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.