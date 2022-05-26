Being that we already have Mercury in Retrograde, we may not realize that this transit is also retrograding at a critical degree from May 26 through 28, 2022.

What this means for us is simple: this is the time when we think about the past.

Retrograde transits always send us backward. When the communication planet is at a critical degree is our ruling transit, as it is during this time, we will see a lot of reminiscing going on.

These are the days when we think about our ex. What they're up to, these are also the days when our ex is thinking about us. What goes around comes around.

How many times have you said the line, "I wonder if they are thinking of me." Probably a zillion times, right? We do this, we humans. We break up with people who mean the world to us.

Then we spend ample time wondering if we're on their minds.

It's as if we don't want to accept that the relationship is over, and so we hold a torch for them, even if we, in all sincerity, don't want them back.

Still, the thought lingers, "Are they thinking about me?"

During Mercury at a critical (zero) degree, you can safely assume that yes, they are thinking of you.

And that means that they too can ask the same question about you.

Are you thinking about your ex, wondering if they are thinking about you, too? Why yes you are, signs, yes you are.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Mercury At A Critical Degree, May 26 - 28, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Oh yes, your ex is definitely thinking about you during Mercury retrograde at a critical degree. Those thoughts range from "Aw, I miss you" to "So glad I threw that bum out!" Whether they 'threw' you out or not is up to their side of the story, but either way, they are thinking of you today.

In fact, you are on their mind just about all the time, and still, they can't get their story straight. In their little fairy tale, are you the good or bad guy?

Does it matter? Actually, no. What matters is that you get the satisfaction of knowing that you made enough of an impression to last a lifetime.

Should you ever wonder if so and so is thinking of you or not, know that they are? You are Aries, after all. You leave an indelible mark.

No one forgets the Aries in their life, especially if that Aries was their former partner.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury retrograde at a critical degree means you won't change, but you can't help but wonder what would happen if you didn't break up with your ex.

The world looks promising, and you're chomping to get on with it, but there's that one nagging idea in your mind: Is my ex thinking about me?

While your situation is one where you might never get a solid answer to that question, you can know this: your ex is definitely thinking about you.

And not only that, they regret that you ever broke up. Still, they are hesitant to reach out and start something new with you, which is fine and dandy with you because you don't want anything to do with them.

You allow yourself the goofy indulgence of wondering what they're doing or thinking and if it has anything to do with you. Well, yes, Leo, they think of you, even more so during Mercury retrograde at a critical degree.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's hard to imagine that your ex would stoop as low as to pretend they are someone else just to find a way to check in on you, and yet, that's exactly what's happening. You might not even know it, but there's a new 'friend' on your social media list who isn't who they say they are.

In fact, this new bud of yours is actually your ex, and they're just cosplaying with someone's invented identity so that they can spy on you without your knowledge.

Sounds icky! What a stalker. There's no wonder you ended your relationship with them.

And yet, in their minds, you are still theirs. It gets even ickier: not only are they thinking of you during Mercury retrograde at a critical degree, but they are stalking you in person, as well. Is that a noise I hear coming from outside your window? Egads, it's the ex! I guess they really are thinking of you, after all.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.