4 Saturn Transits That Prove The Planet Isn't All Doom And Gloom

We all have times in life that are more difficult than others. And if you check your astrology birth chart during these times, you'll likely find it's because you're going through a harsh Saturn transit. Known as a malefic planet, Saturn transits often bring challenges, disappointments, delays, endings and, in rare cases, even sickness and death.

However, Saturn transits aren't always harbingers of doom and gloom. The positive Saturn transits bring us stability, success and achievement, as Saturn creates our structure in life.

Positive Saturn transits

There will never be a time when Saturn is not active in our charts, for better or worse — but not all Saturn transits bring disaster. Saturn can also bring our greatest success and achievements.

Let’s take a look at some of the transits of Saturn that are actually helpful.

1. Saturn trine or sextile the sun

Over the 30 years it takes Saturn to transit through your entire chart, Saturn will sextile or trine your sun four times. This may not be the most flamboyant time of your life, but it may well be one of the most productive. You will have extra patience and make steady progress in your goals, and you will probably feel great determination to succeed.

While this transit isn’t necessarily exciting, it is an important time because you are building a secure foundation that can last for years and serve you well when the harsher Saturn transits occur.

Since Saturn rules older men, there may be help from the father, father figure or older male mentors in your life who will often help you achieve what you are working toward. At times, this period can coincide with a career peak depending on where Saturn is located in your chart.

This should be a relatively calm and fruitful period and it is important to use it to your best advantage and the rewards will continue to come your way. I can personally say this transit works well. Every seven years or so, Saturn will form a difficult transit to the Sun (or any other planet), which will test what we have learned and the validity of what we are doing. If we have learned what we were supposed to we will overcome any obstacles. If not, we will in some way have to start over.

2. Saturn transiting the first house

When Saturn leaves the 12th house and crosses your ascendant, it means that in some way you will begin anew. While the 12th house deals with endings, the first house deals with beginnings. Saturn will be in this house for at least two and half years, if not longer.

The focus of Saturn in this house will be self-identity and personal growth.

The need for security and achievement will drive your actions in some way. This is a time of establishing new order and building new structures in your life after the dissolution of Saturn in the 12th. If you suffered some type of ending or crisis during Saturn’s last transit, this will be a time of healing, beginning new activities, buildings strengths and focusing on where you want to go from here.

3. Saturn trine or sextile Venus

When Saturn trines or sextiles your Venus you may be dealing with meaningful relationships, marriage or serious business partnerships. If you have been single, you may be considering making a long-term commitment or settling down. At this time you may take a very sober look at who you are dating and decide it is time to go to the next level.

At times this transit can cause you to re-connect with someone from the past, or if a relationship has broken up, it might come back together at this time (although it is not a guarantee). Anyone new that you meet at this time is likely to be someone that can last long term.

Venus can also relate to friends, and you may take a look at who your real friends are as compared to those who don’t prove themselves worthy. It is also a time to get in touch with what your values really are.

This is an excellent time for any type of business relationship or launching a company. Venus and Saturn often pertain to long-term projects and commitments that will have every opportunity of doing well when they begin on a transit like this.

4. Saturn transiting the 10th house

The tenth house rules your career and reputation, and when Saturn transits this house, you may feel you are at some kind of career peak. Of course, this in part is determined by any other transits Saturn is making in your chart. Saturn’s transit through your tenth house means it has moved into a cardinal, or important, place in the chart and you will learn how to get things done and take initiative.

Saturn’s transit through this house will be all about career, life direction and your legacy, and you may reap many rewards if it is in good aspect. It will help you develop a solid reputation and encourage you to work diligently and recognize your own personal authority which can often mark a turning point in life. If Saturn is making harsh transits it could actually be a time of career or business troubles, but barring any negative aspects from Saturn you can do well.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.