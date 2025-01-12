The 4 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs Under The Full Moon In Cancer On January 13

The Full Moon in Cancer on January 13, 2025, ushers in a theme of freedom and healing as the Moon in this sign is officially free to express herself. The Moon offers guidance and emotional security during this Capricorn season, and four zodiac signs are especially powerful under its influence.

With Mars also in Cancer, it's a productive period to let our heart take the lead. Of course, we will need to take things slowly since Mars is still retrograde, making us feel a lot more impulsive.

Nevertheless, the potent transit helps us connect with love and our dreams and protects our emotional energy.

The four most powerful zodiac signs during the Full Moon in Cancer on January 13, 2025:

1. Cancer

The Full Moon in your sign is liberating, especially with Pluto’s grip no longer on your sign. You now see options that may no longer inhibit you as you take full control of your destiny. Relationships come into focus as you learn to reconnect with who you are meant to be. You're empowered with Mars also in your sign making you work hard towards your goals.

The Moon in your sign is a great time to evolve your skills and be more confident in mentoring others. If you need to work on a project, the Moon will allow you to pour love into it and get it done. This potent cardinal energy and Mars in your sign can make you feel unstoppable.

You are also understanding how to be more patient with yourself, which may result in showing yourself a lot more love and care. 2025 helps you step into your new journey with a lot of wisdom and insight.

2. Libra

Given the impact of the North and South Nodes aspecting your sign throughout all of last year, the Full Moon adds to this energy, allowing you to reflect on what you have learned since 2023. With the energy happening in the sign of Cancer, this will impact how you balance your responsibilities at school or work with those you have at home.

The Moon is at the highest point of your chart, which can feel a little overwhelming — but it is also essential. The Moon wants you to get ready to feel your emotions in a new way now that Pluto is officially in Aquarius. This may mean that your feelings may be put on display during this Full Moon, but it can also make you a lot more honest approachable to others. Writing or journaling your emotions can be a good way to express them.

This Moon cycle is helping you connect with others on a much deeper level and not superficially. Be ready to embrace new experiences, meet new people, and see yourself transform within demanding roles that ask your leadership skills to shine through.

3. Capricorn

The Full Moon in Cancer is your blueprint for establishing stronger connections with others. You are here to show your romantic relationships your more vulnerable side. Jupiter in Gemini is helping the collective to speak their truth, and if you need to have a heart-to-heart with someone, the Full Moon can help you take the initiative. It is a medicinal energy in your house of partnerships, especially now that the Nodes are no longer aspecting your sign.

During this transit, you continue building upon your plans and receive new ideas that push you forward. The Full Moon in Cancer puts you in problem-solving mode, making this a good time to reconcile and socialize.

With Mars retrograde in the same sign, you are reminded to spend more time having fun since you are more magnetic during this period, with others drawn to your charisma.

4. Aries

The bold transit may have you feeling in your element since the Moon is in a cardinal sign and in the same sign as Mars, your ruler. A warrior awakens, but you conquer and find victories by focusing on home improvement projects. You may even consider learning new skills or exploring new projects that help you beautify your home. The Full Moon in Cancer inspires you and you may channel the Martian energy through creativity.

Love can be another theme of this transit, as you may reflect on past relationships and how they have inspired you. The Full Moon makes it easier for you to open your heart and soul to your partner or someone you trust. You may be more compassionate and understanding with those around you.

Jupiter in Gemini is helping you speak your mind while the Moon softens your tone. You're now open to forgiving others because you will be more empathetic. Releasing the past will also be a lot easier during this time as you see your emotional intelligence transform.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.