The March 14 Lunar Eclipse Has A Profound Effect On These 4 Zodiac Signs

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, March 2025 marks a major turning point in the lives of four zodiac signs.

"This is a Mercury-ruled full moon lunar total eclipse in zodiac sign Virgo," Hathor said in a TikTok video, noting that this March 14 lunar eclipse has a profound effect on four zodiac signs in particular.

According to Hathor, this energy reveals exactly where these zodiac signs are being called to put in more effort in areas they may have been glossing over the need for responsibility. The best way to approach this change, Hathor noted, is to listen to your intuition.

Advertisement

The March 14 lunar eclipse has a profound effect on these four zodiac signs:

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The March 14 lunar eclipse has a profound effect on Pisces relationships. According to Hathor, "Pisces, you may decide to end a major relationship in your life." Or, if you decide the relationship is worth having in your life, "you're still gonna implement necessary changes."

Advertisement

While letting go of or setting boundaries in a relationship can feel scary, especially for a zodiac sign so used to putting others' needs before your own, with Venus retrograde, "You're letting go of an emotion attached to that relationship that's been holding you back," Hathor explained.

If you want to live your best life, letting go of those unhealthy dynamics is a must.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

"Virgo, this is a huge change for you," Hathor said, noting that the March 14 lunar eclipse has a profound effect on your self-identity. "You have decided to completely release a part of yourself that you no longer identify with."

With everything from your ego to your communication style feeling the effects of the eclipse, "You are coming out a whole new person from this moon," Hathor said.

Of course, personal changes don't happen in a vacuum, so Hathor warned that your transformation may also trigger changes in your relationships. But this is a month to stand firm in your beliefs and trust yourself and your strong intuition as you navigate your new life path.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

According to Hathor, the March 14 lunar eclipse has a profound effect on your home life, Gemini. Your career has been taking off, which is great — but your work-life balance has subsequently been thrown off course.

"If you have decided that there's a routine at home that's not working, now is the time to really end that and change it up," Hathor advised.

Advertisement

Clutter, both physical and emotional, is proven to negatively affect your mental health, which can in turn hold you back from your true potential. So this month, work on getting focused and organized at home to "create more space for you to have more opportunities in your career."

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The March 14 lunar eclipse has a profound effect on your career, Sagittarius, as you're called to determine whether or not you're on the right career path or in the right job for you.

Since the job market is undoubtedly tough right now, this career transformation may have to start at home. As you work on finding your true calling, find ways to improve your work-life balance and think about the little things you can appreciate about your current job, recognizing that it doesn't have to be what you commit to forever. The choices you make now will only benefit you in the long run.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.