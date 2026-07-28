Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, July 29: The Full Moon Rises In Aquarius

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 29, 2026. The Full Moon in Aquarius rises on Wednesday, alongside the North Node and Pluto in this air sign.

Full Moons are about evolving to the next step. As you move through life, you're allowed to follow your heart. The North Node brings a sense of fate to your romantic life while Pluto reminds you that no great love comes without transformation. Trust where you are guided and surrender to what comes up today. It's a good one.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 29, 2026:

Aries

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Don’t be afraid to be yourself, Aries. The energy of Wednesday's Full Moon in Aquarius reminds you that love and your destiny are tied to your authenticity. You can’t force something or someone to fit into your life or heart, just as you can’t talk yourself out of being in love.

To fully embrace your authentic self means choosing what and who is best for you, rather than what you think you should. This is what your destiny looks like.

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Taurus

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You never had to be perfect, Taurus. The Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 invites you to let go of a past image of yourself. On Wednesday, release the expectations you had for your life or your ideal relationship.

Instead of following a path others have mapped out, follow what resonates the most deeply with your soul. This energy won’t just benefit your romantic life, but your career too, so let yourself keep growing.

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Gemini

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Do what you’ve always dreamed of, Gemini. The excuses seem to melt away as the Full Moon in Aquarius rises alongside the North Node on July 29. You are moving into a new era of your life that is more about your dreams than your obligations.

Wednesday's energy calls you to step out of your comfort zone and devote yourself to living your best, most amazing life. Don’t be afraid to travel. Say yes to new opportunities and be willing to take a chance on your dreams.

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Cancer

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Free yourself, Cancer. It’s time for you to set down all you’ve been carrying. This includes emotional baggage as well as financial responsibilities.

On July 29, you are entering a chapter of greater intimacy and wealth. Finally, you're feeling truly supported by the universe and the person you chose to share your life with. All you have to do now is set down what is heavy and know you are meant for more.

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Leo

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Don’t dismiss your emotions, Leo. The Full Moon in Aquarius may play tricks with your heart as it leads you to feel more emotionally detached than you really are. While a sense of detachment can be beneficial in romantic matters, it doesn’t mean your feelings aren’t important.

On Wednesday, pay close attention to what you’re feeling and to any conversations that arise. You don't want to end up saying something or making a decision that you will later regret.

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Virgo

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Breathe new life into your routine, Virgo. Take a walk on the wild side and surprise yourself with the Full Moon in Aquarius. This is your call to change your life in the ways that you’ve been dreaming of, even if it feels scary.

On July 29, listen to your soul and forget about following the rules. This is your life and the only way you’re going to find love or be happy is if you start living it for yourself.

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Libra

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This is exactly what you need, Libra. You often view love in a traditional manner, but this won't necessarily lead to your soulmate or twin flame. You need the untraditional energy of this Full Moon in Aquarius to discover what you truly want.

July 29 is a significant turning point that will continue to play out over the next few years. You're beginning to break away from what is and move toward your destiny.

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Scorpio

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You are allowed to take your time, Scorpio. You may still be finding your footing in this new chapter of your life. On July 29, the Aquarius energy is freeing you from what has been holding you back, even if it has been bringing you comfort.

This is a time when you are creating greater independence for yourself, which in turn brings about new opportunities for life and love. While nothing is remaining the same, this isn’t something that you must rush through.

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Sagittarius

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Speak from the heart, Sagittarius. You are often afraid of saying what can’t be taken back. You play it safe with love and avoid declaring the depth of your feelings.

However, the Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 has other plans. You are meant to speak from your heart and take a risk in the pursuit of romance. That is how you will find your forever love.

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Capricorn

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The Full Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday is the start of a new journey, Capricorn, in which you will be doing the impossible. This energy helps you understand your worth and receive the kind of love you deserve.

This powerful lunation is changing how you view partnerships. Yet, most of all, it invites you to face your fears and deviate from that cherished life plan. You may be surprised how great life is when you allow yourself to go with the flow.

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Aquarius

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This is your day, Aquarius. With the North Node recently having shifted into your sign, you are on a brand new path. The North Node governs your destiny, but it also inspires you to become your most authentic self.

With the Full Moon also rising in your sign on Wednesday, this energy is heightened. You are meant to question yourself and your past decisions. Don’t be afraid to change your mind or revisit your past, as you never know where you will find your fate.

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Pisces

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The Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 is lighting up your hidden desires and igniting your intuition. There may be some themes of healing, including fears about being hurt again. However, the real magic occurs in you finally knowing what and who you want.

Love takes on a spiritual tone with this Moon, Pisces, especially with the North Node now in Aquarius. Don’t settle for less than you know you deserve and let yourself honor your desires and dreams for love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.