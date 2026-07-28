5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 29

Starting this Wednesday, July 29, 2026, five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes feel the intensity between Mars and Venus. Venus in Virgo squares Mars in Gemini, while both are at the 21st degree.

Today is going to be a very powerful day because love meets motivation at the degree ruled by Sagittarius. Because we have a square, you may question why you do things a certain way and realize that you don't need to keep going just because you're headed in a direction you've been on for a long time.

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You start to do things because they feel right for you today. Sagittarius energy encourages five signs to be extremely honest with themselves, and that is what makes all the difference on Wednesday.

1. Gemini

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You're in for a great Wednesday, Gemini. The best part of your horoscope is how you make your home feel more cozy and welcoming. You have a lot you want to do at home, and it hasn't been easy to find the space. You figure out how to set the right mood even after a long day at your job.

Mars in your sign gets you motivated to do something super important to you. You have the drive you need to take a step forward in a particular project. This is very personal to you, and you know that it not only gives you a head start in August, but it also benefits your family.

Because Venus is involved, she makes you want things to be beautiful, especially in your home sector. Venus urges you to make smart investments of your time. You are looking at how to improve your home so that you are making the most of your personal space. All of this sets the tone for a very cozy day. You love having a chance to really feel like you're more in control of your life.

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2. Sagittarius

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On July 29, you get into a little argument with someone that you're pretty close to, and it feels like it could lead to a deal breaker, but it doesn't. Instead, you're both able to air out any grievances you have with each other. Being honest helps you both to learn how to listen better. This situation starts super inconvenient, but it ends up being the best part of your day.

You understand things better than you did before, Sagittarius. You can feel your respect grow for someone who lets you be yourself. When they tell you hard truths that you know require them to be vulnerable, you are glad. The best part of the horoscope for today is how it sets the tone for future conversations. You're on a new page that you both want to be on, and that brings you closer.

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3. Virgo

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You have a little bit of a competitive side, Virgo. On Wednesday, you push yourself to do a little bit more than usual because you want others to see your value. This is what makes today's horoscope so good for you. You actually put yourself in a position of authority, without stepping on any toes.

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Doing so also helps you value yourself. Instead of sitting in the background, waiting for someone to take notice, you start being more of an initiator. Venus reminds you that your best advocate is yourself. Mars helps you to see that being assertive is not a bad thing; it actually helps you advance in the workplace more than you originally thought.

4. Pisces

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Today, you fix up a spot in your room that's been a problem for too long. Pisces, with Mars in your home and family sector, you realize that this situation affects everyone, not just you. The mood is always feeling heavy because of a messy spot that needs to be picked up.

You decide to organize this little spot in your home. The truth is, you haven't wanted to deal with it because it would require a lot of effort. You've kind of ignored this little clutter spot because you figured you would do it later.

On Wednesday, you ask your partner or a good friend to help you manage the problem. You might even hire someone for help. By the end of the day, everything is resolved, and what initially felt like a really hard transit in your life ended up making it the best horoscope of the week.

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5. Aries

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What makes today's horoscope one of the best for you is how you address the negative self-talk that sometimes comes out when life gets stressful. On July 29, you catch yourself saying things that you really shouldn't say to yourself. It doesn't help you move forward, and it especially doesn't motivate you.

Since Mars is in Gemini, squaring Venus and Virgo, this relates closely to your routines. You make quick adjustments because you are aware of what's happening. As soon as you think something negatively or say something bad about yourself, you correct it. This change really makes a difference in how you feel. You're more optimistic, Aries, which is exactly the person you want to be.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.