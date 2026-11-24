Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 25, 2026. Mars moves into Virgo on Wednesday, reminding you that the little things matter way more than any grand gestures.

Mars in this earth sign is all about the small moments in a relationship that add up. So, if you're feeling frustrated, let your partner know. Don't let anything simmer below the surface, because that's how resentment grows. Instead, be open. Share how you feel and give your partner space to do the same. This transit will reveal what needs to change in your relationship so you can keep growing together.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 25, 2026:

Aries

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Be patient, Aries. I know that's probably not what you want to hear. But this is not the time to rush ahead. Mars in Virgo, and it's retrograde in January, will have a big impact on your life. It affects your relationships, but also your work and daily routine.

Mars in Virgo is very detail-oriented, but you need to look at the big picture too. What's revealed on Wednesday won’t fully come together until the second half of 2027. So patience is the only way through this process.

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Taurus

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Life is always changing, Taurus. No matter what you do, you can't stop that. Sadly, that also means that you can’t always save your relationship.

That's not meant to be discouraging, and I'm not saying your relationship is a lost cause. But you have to let these changes happen. Tend to the details and don't ignore your feelings in the coming weeks. This isn't about making a logical choice, but choosing what resonates most deeply with you.

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Gemini

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Embrace a new reality, Gemini. As Mars moves into Virgo on Wednesday, your home life and relationships are changing. You might meet a new person, or you could be redefining an existing connection.

Either way, you need to careful of being overly critical of your partner. This is the time to have an open mind. Be willing to learn how you can do better.

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Cancer

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Take another look at your goals, Cancer. As Mars enters Virgo on Wednesday, it calls your attention to the small details of your life.

You’re not meant to take action during this time, but you do need to keep communicate with your partner more openly. The more you can engage in healthy dialogue, the better this transit will turn out for you and your love life.

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Leo

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This process is all about you, Leo. When something goes wrong, you tend to blame your partner or some other external factor. But on Wednesday, you need to take a step back.

Mars has been in your sign since September, and will retrograde back there in February. This means that the clarity you need about your romantic life is coming. Be patient and don't shift the blame where it doesn’t belong. Everything will look different once Mars moves back into Leo.

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Virgo

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No one is expected to be perfect. Not even you, Virgo. With Mars moving into your sign on Wednesday, you need to give yourself some extra grace.

The planet of action is in its pre-shadow phase, as it will go retrograde in January. That means that some things from the past will likely resurface. This is meant to help you learn and heal. Remember, just because something turns out differently than you originally planned doesn't mean it’s not as it’s meant to be.

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Libra

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Take one thing at a time, Libra. Mars in Virgo will help you reconnect with a lost part of yourself. This has to do with your intuition and also your deepest desires.

This transit can help you work through certain situations you've avoided and uncomplicate matters in your romantic life. Sounds good, doesn't it? You're beginning to see everything more clearly, especially how you feel.

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Scorpio

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Mars in Virgo encourages you to move through any challenges so you can understand what it means to love in a healthy way. No one can be put on a pedestal. No, not even you, Scorpio.

The thing is, you can't love someone how they deserve and see yourself as above them at the same time. On Wednesday, stop being so judgy and start giving the kind of love that you hope to recieve.

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Sagittarius

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You're heading into a lucky new chapter, Sagittarius. And it won't just carry you into the new year, but all the way through 2028. Woah! Still, you need to be patient, as it’s not gonna materialize overnight.

It's important that you stay dedicated to what you truly want. You may face some unexpected twists and turns along the way. Honestly, you probably will. But honoring what you deserve and the freedom you seek will make all the difference.

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Capricorn

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You're good at focusing on your long-term goals and working diligently toward them, Capricorn. This is even more important now that Mars is in Virgo.

Whether this is connected to your love life or your personal dreams, do whatever it takes to create the security you deserve. Your dedication will open doors to wealth and romance, but being secure within yourself first is key.

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Aquarius

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Mars moves into Virgo on Wednesday, and the chapter you're beginning will help you improve your relationship or romantic life. But first you need to see where you’ve been making things more difficult for yourself.

Have you been expecting your partner to read your mind? Have you been too rigid when it comes to traits or certain relationship dynamics? This is your chance to learn to love better.

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Pisces

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Get ready, Pisces. This is one of the most prolific romantic periods of your life. It’s been about 14 years since Mars was last retrograde in Virgo. If you want a sneak peek at what to expect, think back to what was going on in your life in 2012. You might experience similar themes starting on Wednesday.

Mars in this earth sign, and its upcoming retrograde, is about shifting relationship dynamics and helping you to see the truth. Stay open because a new life-changing romantic connection is near.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.