Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, April 15: The Moon Enters Aries & You Can Almost Feel It In Your Bones

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 15, 2026. The Moon enters Aries on Wednesday, bringing about a desire to move forward.

This lunar transit gives you the motivation and energy to make real progress, but you must practice caution. While the Aries Moon brings new beginnings and positive results, it can also bring darkness into your romantic life. Aries energy increases temper and aggression, so be careful, both with how you react and the situations you allow yourself to get into. Don’t make assumptions, and focus on moving forward while honoring your feelings and needs.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 15, 2026:

Aries

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Be careful of pushing for a specific outcome, Aries. The Moon moves into your sign on Wednesday, bringing about a need to honor the process of the person that you’re with.

This is crucial to maintain the relationship, even if it differs from what you want. You can’t force matters to go a certain way during this time, or you just may push away the person you love.

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Taurus

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Hold space in your life for love, Taurus. The Aries energy on April 15 has you focused on matters in your professional life, as you have a one-track mind for success.

Yet, you must continue to create space for that special person in your life and not take out any frustrations on them. You can have it all, but you need to find a balance and practice awareness with your choices on Wednesday.

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Gemini

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Allow your vision to change, Gemini. The Aries Moon on April 15 brings transformation and change to what you envision for your life.

Be sure that any changes you make are because of you and not because the person you’re with is forcing you. You are allowed to pursue what is most important to you, and the person that you’re meant to be with will support all of your dreams.

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Cancer

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Practice integrity in all that you do, Cancer. While you tend to be one of the most honest zodiac signs, you must be mindful of holding yourself to a high level of integrity on Wednesday.

Don’t get caught up in the results or milestones. Instead, focus on doing what is right for yourself and the person you’re with. Aspects of your relationship are changing, but this is for the better.

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Leo

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Be careful with how far you’re willing to go, Leo. The Aries Moon on April 15 brings new beginnings and romance to your life.

You may feel so directed toward what feels new and exciting that you fall into your own darkness. Remain honest and transparent, rather than lying or being deceitful.

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Virgo

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You can’t force anyone to do anything, Virgo. No matter how much it seems like you possess control over your romantic life, you can’t control the choices that another person makes.

Be especially mindful of that on Wednesday, as you may end up in a very difficult situation. Let the person in your life make the choices that come naturally to them, and then decide what you do.

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Libra

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When the Moon enters Aries on April 15, you are in an incredible space for a new beginning in your romantic life, Libra. However, you must be cautious.

This can be a very positive step to improve your relationship, or one that you come to regret. Be mindful that a new beginning must be wanted by both you and the person you’re with. It should never be manipulated.

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Scorpio

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This has been building for some time, Scorpio. April 15 is part of a long-term shift in your life that leads to greater independence.

With the Moon in Aries, you are finally ready to do what is best for yourself. This may come across as impulsive to others, but in reality, it’s something you’ve been working towards for quite a while. Trust yourself and take action.

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Sagittarius

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You deserve to be chosen, Sagittarius, not just for your positive traits, but for all that you are, including your wounds. As you stand on the brink of a new beginning and likely a greater commitment, be sure that you allow yourself to be fully seen and chosen.

Don’t talk someone into choosing you, or play any emotional games. This new beginning feels better knowing you both used your free will to choose it.

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Capricorn

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Money often complicates love, Capricorn. The Moon enters Aries on Wednesday, and you must be careful of themes of financial control. This can be from yourself or the person you’re with.

Don't keep secrets from your partner or act in illicit ways. This energy brings about a new desire for togetherness, but only if you don’t let money get in the way of love.

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Aquarius

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This change is deeply personal, Aquarius. The Aries energy on April 15 brings about a profound change within yourself and how you show up in relationships.

While it impacts how you pursue your desires, this change is about your own growth rather than that of a relationship. Be sure that you allow yourself to grow so that you can go after what and who you truly want.

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Pisces

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Don’t let your wounds dictate your choices, Pisces. You have come so far in your healing, yet that doesn’t mean you won't be triggered. Be mindful of your thoughts on Wednesday as the Moon enters Aries.

This energy makes you question whether you deserve love or someone amazing in your life. Yet, it’s something that you can work through. Remember that you’ve come too far to ever go back.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.