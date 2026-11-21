Welcome to Sagittarius season! The Sun moves into this fire sign on November 22, 2026, bringing lucky new beginnings and unbridled optimism. Finally, you have the audacity to actually go after your dreams.

You've made it through the depths of Scorpio, and now you get to have a lot more fun! This is a time of adventure and romance. You get why everything had to happen the way it did, and you're ready to move on. Sagittarius season is a time for taking risks and following your heart. Let yourself enjoy the journey, no matter where it leads.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 22, 2026:

Aries

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Sagittarius season is one of the luckiest times of the year for you, Aries. On Sunday, the universe has your back in whatever you choose to pursue.

As a fire sign yourself, you work well with this energy. This can lead to exciting new beginnings, but it can also help you appreciate your partner more deeply. If there's something you've been wanting to do, the Sagittarius Sun helps you feel brave enough to make a move.

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Taurus

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Don't worry about logic on Sunday, Taurus. That's so not what Sagittarius is about. With the Sun in this fire sign, you're meant to listen to your soul.

Instead of choosing someone who looks good on paper, choose the person who lights you up inside. Love as if this isn’t your first lifetime together. Believe that the whole universe conspired to bring you together.

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Gemini

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You have options, Gemini. You might not like all of them, but they are there.

Sagittarius season reminds you that being single is a choice, not a life sentence. If you want to get into a relationship, then start putting yourself out there. You may have to date outside your usual type, as this season is all about embracing the unconventional. Who knows who you might fall for?

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Cancer

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A little shake-up is a good thing, Cancer. Sagittarius season reminds you to live your life to the fullest. This fire sign is pulling you out of any ruts, whether you like it or not.

You may be comfortable living a quiet little life, but that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from some spontaneity. Don’t be afraid to try something new or shake up your relationship a bit on Sunday.

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Leo

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The Sagittarius Sun brings an interesting energy to your romantic life on Sunday. It reveals the kind of commitment you need to feel fulfilled, and it’s nothing like what you expected.

You want freedom in love, and you can have it. Write your own rules, Leo. You can have your forever love and still make all your dreams come true. I promise it's not one or the other.

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Virgo

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Say yes to an adventure, Virgo. That's what Sagittarius season is all about. You may already be preparing for the holidays, but you can always make time for your own adventure.

What makes you feel excited? What lights you up inside? Try something new on Sunday. Visit a new part of town and invite your partner to join. Try out a hobby or start planning a trip. Let yourself have fun!

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Libra

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Let yourself dream, Libra. As the Sun moves into Sagittarius on Sunday, you become emboldened. The sky's the limit now, and you suddenly feel like everything you want is possible.

As far as relationships go, you have the confidence to start a new connection or even take a chance on someone who already holds a piece of your heart. Don't be afraid to make the first move.

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Scorpio

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Sagittarius season is big for you, Scorpio. This energy helps you recieve the kind of love you’ve always deserved. But romance isn't the only thing on your mind on November 22.

This is also an incredibly abundant time, as you tend to see financial windfalls arrive when the Sun is in this fire sign. Really, this season is about you finally living the life you’re worthy of. Don't settle for less.

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Sagittarius

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Happy birthday, dear Sagittarius! It's your season and the most wonderful time of the year. We get to celebrate you, and what's better than that?

This is your personal new beginning, so be sure you’re harnessing the power of the Sun. On November 22, reflect on all that happened this year, and get clear on what you want to begin now. The Sun in your sign gives you the confidence to finally follow your heart toward what is meant for you.

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Capricorn

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You can't keep ignoring your intuition, Capricorn. I know you love your facts and logic, but your inner feelings hold weight too.

On November 22, the Sagittarius Sun heightens your intuition and also helps you act on it. You tend to believe more easily in your fears than your hopes, but all of that is changing now. You just need to be sure you’re taking advantage of this energy.

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Aquarius

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The best connections always arrive by surprise, Aquarius. Sagittarius season activates your social life as no other zodiac season can. This is a time to be out there living your most radiant life.

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, new people are heading your way. Exciting adventures are on the horizon, so be open to whatever is coming. After all, moments like this are what make life worth living.

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Pisces

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Let yourself be seen, Pisces. Sagittarius season puts you in the spotlight. Uh oh. I know that's not your favorite place to be, but you're gonna learn to love it.

With the Sun in this fire sign, you can’t help but be noticed. Because of that, you may be attracting the attention of someone who is deeply enamored with you. Trust this person’s intentions and realize that there is no reason to keep hiding from love or pushing people away.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.