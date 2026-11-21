The Sun finally enters bold, adventurous Sagittarius while the Moon moves into Taurus (where it is exalted and at its strongest), bringing in exciting energy for Sunday's tarot horoscope.

On November 22, 2026, the collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Pentacles, a powerful symbol of fresh opportunities and stability. After spending so much energy showing up for everyone else, Sunday's cards ask you to finally invest that same care back into yourself in order to step into exactly who you're meant to be. It's time!

Here's your zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for Sunday, November 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Pentacles

Go, Aries! You're making progress! You'll discover something in your life that makes you really want to learn a new, like a skill.

On Sunday, the Page of Pentacles is saying to invest in your education. Luckily, there are lots of free resources online, especially if you don't want to spend a ton of money right now. Hey, you never know what you might find on YouTube.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

You love having something special that is all your own. The Nine of Pentacles represents the independent feeling you get when you are rewarded for your hard work.

On Sunday, you feel proud of an accomplishment. You didn't even need help from others. You have support, but this was about you discovering how you can handle your life on your own.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Wands

You are getting kinda creative right now. Gemini, the Three of Wands encourages you to look beyond where you are now and see where you might find more choices.

Don't limit yourself to just your own area. There's the internet, and there's so much beyond your neighborhood. Branch out—there are so many opportunities out there for you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Pentacles

You have the offer of help you need right now. On Sunday, the Six of Pentacles tarot card symbolizes a generous person who wants to give you what you need.

Even though you're uncomfortable approaching people for a favor, today's not about struggling in silence. It's time for you to ask and receive.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: The Magician

You have so many resources and tools at your fingertips, Leo. On Sunday, the Magician tarot card encourages you to use all your talents and skills, including your knowledge.

You can start something new or tackle an ambitious project. Look at what you have and see where you can start from there.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

A new season of life is coming for you, Virgo. You're getting so much better at a skill you've been practicing. Maybe you're learning how to use AI or trying to gain some skill that helps you to get a new job or start a business.

On Sunday, you notice that you're picking up speed and working through things faster. This is a wonderful discovery for you, Virgo. Great job!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands

You have some intriguing options to consider, Libra. On Sunday, the Two of Wands is your daily tarot card. Wands encourages you to think. Two is about you making decisions.

One option may be extra convenient for you right now. Other possibilities may come to you later. You don't have to pick what seems easiest. You can choose based on where you want your life to be one or even ten years from now.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Queen of Pentacles

You are all about your cozy place, and on Sunday, that is your home. You want your personal space to be inviting and warm.

You decide it's time to fix a few things and make it more presentable. You want to feel like you're the Queen of your castle, so focus on what makes you feel the most relaxed.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Wands

Whenever you have the Ace, it means that your imagination is moving quickly. Ace is starting something new, so on November 22, you're ready to make a change that impacts your life and gives you a clean slate.

You might have to do some inner work or figure out what your big why is. Once you do, it's amazing how you can get your life all together and move it where you want it to.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

The Four is about managing things, and Pentacles involves money. You're learning how to work hard, but you also want to make your dollars stretch.

On Sunday, you find new ways to protect your investments and also save when you do have to spend. It's not easy to get organized and dig into the work. But today can be a starting point.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles is a good sign that you're about to get noticed, Aquarius. Someone you've tried to impress many times (but thought you didn't) makes it clear they've picked up what you've been putting down.

On Sunday, you're looking like yourself, and someone notices. You get invited to a party, or you are asked out to a work social. It's not exactly the moment you had in mind, but you're ready for it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Empress

Listen to that beautiful inner voice, Pisces. You're doing so much better than usual because you're learning to take better care of yourself.

On Sunday, the Empress tarot card encourages you to really feel what you're saying and open up emotionally. You're making an impact in the lives of friends and helping someone close to you heal their broken heart.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.