Five zodiac signs are the lucky ones on Sunday, as they are having the very best horoscopes out of the bunch. So many good things are happening during the November 22 Taurus Moon.

The Moon is put on a pedestal in this earth sign, and it loves things and the finer things in life. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and happiness. You want to spend more time with people and show them how you feel. These astrological signs experience the kind of joys that remind you how good life truly can be.

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1. Capricorn

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You're all work and no play lately, but things change on November 22. You are always with your head to the grindstone. On Sunday, someone takes you out of your usual thinking and reminds you that you are attractive and wanted.

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The Taurus man brings a little bit of romance into your life. Someone you're in a relationship with or that you like may be a little flirty today. They initiate time together, and affection may be part of the plan. You get a chance to relax and enjoy what's happening, even if it's just for today and goes nowhere.

2. Pisces

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It's nice when somebody drops a kind word and gives you a compliment. On Sunday, you enter what seems like small talk, but it turns out to be much deeper talk than that. You hear something very sweet about yourself. Knowing that someone you care about has been paying attention is very meaningful for you.

Since the Taurus Moon encourages friendly, kind conversations, you are expressive. You get a phone call from an old friend. A message comes through that makes you laugh. You scroll through your phone, look at old photos, and are reminded of happy memories that you've shared with someone. Everything about today reminds you how good your life truly can be.

3. Scorpio

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Someone is thinking about you, Scorpio. The Taurus Moon puts you on somebody's mind, and they may want to spend some time together before the week is over. People start doing little things to show you they care. You can invite them out to a restaurant. It's one that you like.

You get a little extra attention, and instead of cutting a conversation short, someone lingers to hear more of what you have to say. You love being treated well by others. You don't like asking them to put you first. It's nice when other people take initiative, and you don't have to organize everything.

4. Libra

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It takes a lot for you to open up, Libra. Sometimes you don't say anything because you just don't want to talk about negative things. However, on Sunday, a personal conversation comes up, and it ends up strengthening a relationship. You share things about yourself that you haven't told too many people.

You are surprisingly met with a warm, understanding reaction. You are made to feel safe. You don't necessarily resolve the problems or get any answers. But knowing that you have someone who listens with compassion is definitely a positive to the day.

5. Leo

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The Taurus man emphasizes things related to your reputation. You work really hard to protect how others view you. You don't try to misrepresent yourself around strangers at all.

You pay close attention to what you do. You know what you do well, and you kind of have a good idea of what your shortcomings are. On Sunday, however, someone shows you a blind spot. And you didn't realize that you have this one really valuable quality. The compliment about your character touches your heart since the

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.