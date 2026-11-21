This week's Chinese horoscopes show luck arriving for three animal signs by November 29, 2026. The catch? They have to make room for it first.

Monday's great for preparing the foundation by setting your goals. Having a plan before Wednesday will be useful. On the 26th, start something new and take a calculated risk. You'll quickly confirm you're on the right path by Sunday, the day good fortune makes itself known.

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1. Snake

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Lucky you, Snake. This week, you get things together so you finally find the time you need to do what you want. On Monday, you start canceling plans. Some get canceled on their own, and you decline others. By Wednesday, you really see your scheduling improve.

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You're kinda upset that you waited so long, which is good because now you won't let anyone add to your plate over the weekend. You've been so locked in on obligations and working for others that there was no wiggle room for your dreams.

You have so many responsibilities that honestly aren't even necessary. They have kept you so busy, but here you are making room, and good fortune arrives. Less stress and feeling awfully lucky. Sounds like a great week!

2. Rooster

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A decision changes how your luck has been and puts you on a better path. You've been working hard, trying to figure out what you need to get beyond where you are now. On November 26, you suddenly realize that you have so many choices available to you.

Unknowingly, you've been opening doors to new opportunities, and now they are all ready for you to walk in and see what's up. You wake up a bit on Tuesday because a conversation or problem makes you see how your priorities need to change.

On Thursday, you put your foot down and decide it's time for you to do what you want to do. Waiting for others to give you what you need isn't working. This time around, you decide to go for things yourself.

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3. Horse

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You have a few days this week where you see your luck improving. You're forward-thinking the week of November 23. You're working toward Sunday when you get a finished result to a project you need to complete. Luck arrives when you make space for your next opportunity.

You realize that you don't have time to waste on Saturday. It's time for you to face whatever you've been avoiding and stop procrastinating. You clear your mind and stop worrying about the things you can't control.

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You spend your time around people looking for quality interactions, not just shallow small talk. By Sunday, your work is done, and you have time to enjoy yourself. Interestingly, that's when. you have time and the freedom to go out, even if it's a last-minute invitation. You go, hear about future opportunities that you're free to take, and you do.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.