The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, April 17, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 17, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Aries

Aries, as the saying goes, "money can't buy you love", but it does pay the bills. So, even though you may not like the daily grind, and would rather focus on the romantic part of your love life, today you have to tend to the details and make sure you've got everything as it needs to be.

Taurus

Taurus, you could be overthinking and reading too far into a friendship. While there could be some attraction and romantic potential, you still may not necessarily get anywhere close to an actual relationship. Do you want to lose what you have? Perhaps the risk is not worth taking.

Gemini

Gemini, don't let yourself hang up on the past when you have so much future ahead of you. You may need to take a little time to rebuild your courage and confidence. Bad experiences in love can linger for a while, but you will feel ready to give your heart away once you are whole again.

Cancer

Cancer, a long-distance romance, may change. You may have given a relationship the old college try, but distance has made it impossible to maintain. So you may decide it's time to be just friends. Perhaps letting things sit for a while can lead you back together. But without daily interaction, you may feel that it's just too hard.

Leo

Leo, someone may be thinking so highly of you that they want to help you in any way they can. You may be asked to join in on some sort of secret adventure. This could be the start of something amazing.

Virgo

Virgo, your heart may feel pulled in a new direction. You could change your mind about a breakup or decide that you are no longer willing to invest in your partnership. Life changes, and sometimes things don't last, and it's no one's fault.

Libra

Libra, it's no secret that the way to love is through intimacy. But, this does not mean you have to be physically close; it's the mental sharing and emotional investment you want. Without it, you may feel as though you have nothing more than a superficial relationship.

Scorpio

Scorpio, a romantic getaway is what you need. Perhaps booking a bed and breakfast vacation or a simple staycation at home will satisfy your desire for romance uninterrupted.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you need some one-on-one interaction and casual conversation about nothing more than the little things in life. A car ride or a local trip checking out the scenes around town can be the perfect icebreaker for your relationship. So why not be the one who initiates?

Capricorn

Capricorn, there's so much you can learn about love through life, but there is always room to grow through quality reading material and listening to the experiences of others. In addition, you may find that many of your questions about dating and how to navigate getting to know someone can be answered without having to ask friends or learn while out.

Aquarius

Aquarius, family may be well intentional about their advice, but listening too much to your relatives can be costly. How does your partner feel about you sharing so much of your relationship with others? There could be a sense of violation if you don't take your significant others into account.

Pisces

Pisces, it's time to think about what you want during this next stage of your life. Journalling and expressing yourself in reflective ways can be helpful. You will want to give yourself permission to read and write whatever it is you're thinking without worrying about who will judge you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.