The Love Horoscope For Saturday, November 14: The Planet Of Love Is Direct Again

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 14, 2026. After six long weeks of retrograde, Venus is spending its first full day direct on Saturday.

The planet of love journeyed through Scorpio and Libra, forcing you to see the truth of yourself and your relationships. You can’t go back to the reality you were living in September or before you could see everything so clearly. But you can choose to move forward and to honor the healthy, amazing love you deserve. Don't let fear get in the way of what you know is meant for you.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 14, 2026:

Aries

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Venus retrograde proved especially impactful for you, Aries. It brought up themes of intimacy within your relationship and really invited you to grow as a person.

On Saturday, think about what came up over the last six weeks, including the truths you can no longer ignore. Be willing to embrace where you are now and fully seize the lessons for growth and healing that surround you. If someone left your life recently, trust that it was for the best.

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Taurus

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You may not have been sure where this retrograde would lead when it began, but now that it’s ending, you’re grateful for the experience. This time was also quite impactful in your romantic life, Taurus, but rather than an ending, it was a transformation.

On Saturday, be sure you’re still embracing an unconventional mindset when it comes to love. Give yourself time to decide what comes next.

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Gemini

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There are times when you should go with the flow, Gemini, but this is not one of them. On Saturday, start designing your life around what you need, instead of just accepting whatever happens.

Just because multiple paths in life feel like they could align doesn’t mean they always do. You are allowed to have opinions and boundaries. In fact, you should. This also means you may need to have some important conversations in your relationship to figure out what should come next.

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Cancer

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Pay attention to what has changed, Cancer. Venus retrograde has had a huge impact on your home and romantic life since the start of October. You had no choice but to review your relationships and where you call home.

You've likely been a bit of a homebody during this time or consumed with family matters. While things will start to get easier on Saturday, you're not out of the woods just yet. With Venus in Libra through December, you will likely still crave more nights in than out, which may actually be exactly what you need.

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Leo

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Relationships require balance, Leo. You should start to feel more grounded on Saturday, with Venus now direct in Libra. The last few weeks have been tumultuous in your home and relationships. You may even have wondered if you were destined to break up.

But this time has also taught you a lot, and now you know what's most important to you. In the days ahead, expect to have more than a few uncomfortable conversations with your partner. Talk about everything and be willing to switch things up to support you both.

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Virgo

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It’s not enough to know what you want and need, Virgo. You need to advocate for it. You need to trust yourself and stand your ground.

At the same time, you also need to listen to your feelings, instead of trying to force something to work. You may have recently realized that you were trying to keep a relationship going out of obligation rather than truth. This is your time to speak up and make your life one you actually love.

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Libra

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You have to know you deserve it, Libra. With Venus retrograde moving between Scorpio and your own zodiac sign, the last few weeks have mainly been about your relationship with yourself.

To have the love you truly want, you have to know you deserve it. Saturday marks the start of a new romantic cycle in your life. But while romance is in the air, it all starts with self-love.

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Scorpio

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Let yourself start over, Scorpio. You're just wrapping up one of the most important periods in recent years. Mercury retrograde in your sign just ended. And while Venus went direct in Libra, its retrograde began in Scorpio, too. All of this means that you are on the verge of a true fresh start.

Over the last month, you've spent a lot of time reflecting on the choices you’ve made. You learned to love yourself more, even the parts you once felt ashamed of. Until Venus returns to your sign in December, focus on creating the future you actually want.

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Sagittarius

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It's time to make peace with the past, Sagittarius. This Venus retrograde targeted your deepest wounds and the relationships that matter most to you. Whether it involved your romantic relationship or family, this was a deeply healing time

Yet, it was also quite confronting. You had to face parts of yourself you’ve tried to avoid. Now that Venus is direct, work on smoothing over what happened and investing in those relationships.

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Capricorn

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The connections in your life matter more than anything else, Capricorn. While Venus direct will help your career, you need to focus on your relationships too.

You often underestimate just how important relationships are. So, on Saturday, instead of investing in goals, invest in connecting with others. Who knows? You may even find the love of your life.

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Aquarius

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Get ready, Aquarius. On Saturday, you're on the verge of a new beginning. This is going to change your life completely, from your career to your relationships and everything in between.

But you need to make sure you let yourself have this fresh start. Don’t resist any changes or talk yourself into a particular path. And be sure you leave plenty of room for spontaneity in your life and relationship, too.

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Pisces

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This is your spiritual transformation, dear Pisces. As one of the zodiac signs most connected to the divine, you have always had a spiritual nature.

This Venus retrograde was about moving through inner changes so you could return to important opportunities. These may come as true offers for love or adventure, but they may also be found in your intuition or feelings. Just remember that you are allowed to let go of the hurt and make space for the love you want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.