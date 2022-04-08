The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, April 9, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 9, 2022.t

Venus and the Sun are what we call 'exalted' right now, meaning those planets are in their strongest positions and can achieve their highest potential.

The Sun in Aries teaches us to love and honor ourselves, and Venus in Pisces resonates mirroring unconditional love toward others.

There's a balance that needs to take place when we learn how to navigate relationships in a healthy way.

How do these energies affect your zodiac sign on Saturday, according to astrology?

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, April 09, 2022.

Aries

Aries, it takes a lot to be brave in love. Sometimes things that you feel don't make sense, but you know in your heart it's there for a reason. You have to take a stand in the area of your love life.

You may need to go blindly forward without knowing if you'll end up emty-handed, but for the sake of love you are holding on.

Taurus

Taurus, it takes courage to take a stand against. your parents or relatives who may not understand why it is you've chosen the single life.

You may enjoy the idea of being coupled, but your freedom is way too precious to give up.

Gemini

When you speak, you want people to listen. So, the silent treatment or being left on read as if you do not have any value is hurtful more than usual.

You will want to take your chattier side out and meet new people and get to know others. Don't let your entire social identity be defined by one experience in time.

Cancer

Cancer, moving in with someone is an act of bravery and courage. You don't necessarily know a person well until you've moved into the same place together.

And, now the question becomes does familiarity cause you to lose interest or are you more engaged than ever before?

Leo

Leo, when you see yourself in another person there can be a bit of excitement at how much you have in common but also a slight bit of fear in wondering how this will work out if you're always doing the same things at the same time.

Someone may need to make an adjustment to help smooth things along. If you don't know who that will be, then talk about it.

Virgo

The past has a funny way of showing back up just when you're the happiness in your new relationship. Whether it be an enemy or an individual who comes back around as if to test the waters to see if you're still available.

There can be quite a bit of lagging memories that seem to invite you back into a world that no longer exists. Resist the urge to go down memory lane, especially if it does not benefit you.

Libra

A friend can be your last choice for hanging out this weekend, but they are the perfect companion for your life right now.

With a friend, there are no strings attached, and you can enjoy all the lovey-dovey conversations when watching a movie or talking about the ideal person you want to be with in the future.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you work hard for love and where you invest your time and energy in your relationship, you'll see things bloom and grow.

You may not always get the impression that your partner appreciates your efforts, but love that is consistent and steady is so rare — this is what makes you invaluable.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

You have faith in love, Sagittarius. Your faith in love is what makes this experience so special.

You're seeing the beautiful signs that the universe is always there to bring you what you need, and right now that could be another person who will hold you tight and never let you go.

Capricorn

Your future is already fated, Capricorn, all you have to do is show up.

You are in a place where your dreams can be shared with someone who holds them close to your heart. You don't have to be afraid of the future. Being yourself is the most secure thing you can do right now.

Aquarius

Things take a turn for the better, and you are going to fall in love.

You are going to meet your soulmate. A person who is going to understand your quirks and unique personality in a way that no one else does.

Pisces

Anticipate a beautiful future, Pisces. Your love life is about to change for the better.

You will find someone that not only fits in your world, but wants to wrap their own around yours.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.