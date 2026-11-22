Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 23, 2026. The Sagittarius Sun forms a trine with retrograde Neptune in Aries on Monday, helping you take the risks that love requires.

Neptune retrograde has been working behind the scenes to help refine your dreams, especially those you haven’t yet said aloud. The Sagittarius Sun shines a light on these dreams, and with the power of both fire signs, you can finally make a move. Put it all out there in the name of love. Call the person you’ve been thinking of. Say what you really want, or be the first to apologize. Risk it all for love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 23, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A new beginning doesn’t just happen, Aries. On Monday, you are prompted to take action on what you’ve been contemplating for the last few months.

With the Sagittarius Sun on your side, this is deeply personal. While you may be hesitant to take a risk, you are meant to do just that. You've done enough thinking. It's time to create the new beginning you truly want.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your soul is never wrong, Taurus. Monday's energy is validating your intuition and helping you listen to your inner self.

In your romantic life, this means going after what you truly want instead of settling for what feels easy. It’s not that love should be hard, but it does require risk. And sometimes it's the biggest risk of all that brings the ease you’re seeking.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your friends, Gemini. That can be tricky when it comes to relationship advice. After all, they always think you deserve better. But sometimes, they're right about that.

On Monday, they give you some advice that may be hard to take. They can see something that you just can’t yet. So whether it’s to make a move or take a step back from something that’s unhealthy, you need to listen to the wisdom of those you care about.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You never know unless you try, Cancer. Instead of assuming it's impossible, give your greatest dreams a chance. While this may be bigger than just a relationship, it all ties together.

The changes you make on Monday give you more freedom in your personal life. This is what you need to give this love a real chance and see if it's meant for you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take time to see what is meant for you, Leo. You tend to think that your greatest love or dream is always still ahead of you. But sometimes, it’s already waiting for you at home.

Don't underestimate the person who has always been by your side, even when it wasn’t easy. Spend some quality time together on Monday, so you can see that you’re not giving anything up by choosing love.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Change happens one day at a time, Virgo. Not overnight.

Some matters in your personal life are begging for your attention on Monday. Taking action will feel like a risk, but doing nothing won’t actually help you either. Trust that you deserve what you’ve always craved from a relationship, and let yourself go slow.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Promises are nice, but actions are way better, Libra. You love your poetic words of romance, but right now, you want to know if it’s the real thing.

Sure, sweet promises and grand declarations of love may attract your attention. But what's behind them? That's what matters. On Monday, don’t be afraid to tell your partner that you want more than words right now. This is especially important if you’re recently getting back together with someone from your past.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Find what calls to you, Scorpio. Whether it’s a new love or continued romance, you have to honor what’s calling to your soul.

To do this, though, you have to know yourself in a way that you haven’t before. What do you need to feel truly loved? Remember, how you treat yourself sets the tone for the kind of love you will receive.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can have the love you’ve been dreaming of, Sagittarius. But first, you need to stop talking yourself out of its existence. I know you’ve been burned in the past. But that doesn't mean this will be a repeat performance.

You can have that amazing relationship with the person who captivates you. You just need to believe it so you can go after it.





Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Happiness isn’t just a dream, Capricorn. It can be your reality. You can have the relationship and home life you’ve always wanted.

But instead of believing that, you’ve let your fears and wounds talk you into thinking it's impossible. Lucky for you, Monday's energy helps you prioritize your happiness and start moving towards the kind of love you can build a life with. Thank you, universe!

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Someone recently came into your life or returned to it, Aquarius. Right now, they seem too good to be true. It's like they have a window into your soul and are saying exactly the things your heart has always longed to hear.

It’s very important that you believe them. You deserve this kind of connection and ease in your relationships, but it begins with you not being so skeptical.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Say yes to the life of your dreams, Pisces. With the energies of Sagittarius and Aries on Monday, you may find yourself suddenly receiving what you’ve always dreamed of. Not just in your romantic life, but in your career and finances as well.

All at once, everything isn’t just going well, but better than you could have imagined. Don't fight it! Remember what you're worth and say yes to whatever and whoever comes your way. You deserve it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.