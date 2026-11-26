You won't have to force or chase what's meant for you. On November 27, 2026, everything will come naturally, as the Cancer Moon trines Mercury in Scorpio. You just need to let it.

The Cancer Moon helps you tune into your true feelings, while Mercury in Scorpio helps you address matters from the past. Take this as a sign that the love meant for you will show up in your life. You won’t always have to be the one reaching out or asking for a date. Instead of trying to force anything or chase commitment, take a step back on Friday. Let it come naturally, as that is the only kind of love that will last.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 27, 2026:

Aries

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Be willing to figure out the next step together, Aries. Friday's energy inspires a productive conversation about home and family matters.

You’ve been reflecting on ways you could improve this relationship, but you weren’t sure where to begin. Now that you’re clear, you're ready to move forward. But you also need to create the space for reciprocal energy. A relationship involves two people, after all.

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Taurus

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Your feelings matter, Taurus. I know it can be hard to honor your emotional truth, but you still need to acknowledge your feelings, especially if you ever want to have a healthy connection.

This is part of what you’ve been figuring out while Mercury was retrograde. On Friday, you can finally do something about it. Speak up and tell that special person exactly how you feel. Then, take a step back and let them do the same. That's the only way to see the truth of this connection.

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Gemini

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You need to do this for yourself, Gemini. It's great to talk to your partner about your feelings and concerns. But you can't expect them to make it all better. This is something you must do for yourself.

On Friday, remember what you deserve and be willing to make the changes that will help you get it. While your partner needs to rise up too, it's not all on them.

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Cancer

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Don’t let what-ifs ruin what could be, Cancer. You're in touch with your deepest emotions on Friday, which means you also need to be willing to take action on them.

With Mercury still in Scorpio for a few more weeks, you're urged to leave nothing unsaid in your romantic life. You have the chance now to attract your forever love, but you can't hold back. Ask for what you want.

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Leo

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The Cancer Moon is helping you honor all your feelings, but you need to listen to that voice within. Your intuition is on fire on Friday. Don't ignore it!

Right now, it's not enough to just feel this. You are also meant to share it with the person in your life. Speak up, Leo. I know you have it in you.

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Virgo

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There is a way forward for everyone, Virgo. Yes, even you. Friday brings you the chance to clear up some recent confusion. That means you need to have a conversation with your partner or someone you care about deeply.

When you sit down to talk, make sure your words are coming from your heart. Don't go into this trying to control the outcome. Instead, trust that whatever happens is meant to.

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Libra

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Be honest if your heart isn’t in it, Libra. As much as you're the zodiac sign of romantic relationships, your love life isn't your only priority. Right now, you may be more focused on yourself than on maintaining a connection. That's OK. Just make sure you communicate that to anyone you’re with.

Remember, a relationship doesn’t mean your thoughts and energy need to be overtaken every day. In fact, the healthiest relationships create space for other dreams too. So it’s OK if your heart isn't in it on Friday.

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Scorpio

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You are well on your way to manifesting the life and relationship of your dreams, Scorpio. But you need to start listening to yourself.

With Mercury in your sign, what you create comes down to what you do. You've got to put yourself out there and explore new options. Speak up about what you deserve and follow your heart. Believe in yourself and all the possibilities because you can do anything on Friday.

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Sagittarius

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Friday brings the confirmation you've been waiting for, Sagittarius. Something happens on November 27 that proves your intuition right. So keep listening to it.

This has to do with your relationship or someone you haven’t been able to get out of your mind. But you have to let yourself be vulnerable to receive it. Don’t worry about playing it safe or keeping your feelings to yourself. The person in your life needs to hear it all.

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Capricorn

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Remember how it all began, Capricorn. Just because someone becomes your romantic partner doesn't mean they should stop being your friend. Keep that in mind on Friday.

There's a reason you started loving each other in the first place. By focusing on the friendship that started it all, you’ll be amazed to see how many challenges end up resolving themselves.

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Aquarius

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Be open to a better life, Aquarius. That seems obvious, but it doesn't always feel that way in the moment.

You may be stuck on a previous plan or idea for your life. But if you keep following it, you won’t just miss the love that’s meant for you, but the career and purpose too. Be open to things changing on Friday, and don’t forget to prioritize how you want to feel.

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Pisces

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Love always arrives right on time, Pisces. You may hear from someone from your past on Friday. You once saw a life with this person, but the timing wasn't right. That might be different now.

You can give this person a chance and still respect your boundaries, especially because you know deep down they still have a piece of your heart. Trust that this time can be different, and that you deserve the same kind of love you’ve always given others.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.