Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 20, 2026. The Aries Moon aligns with retrograde Uranus in Gemini on Friday, bringing intense changes your way. Don't fight them. This is for your own good.

The Aries Moon is direct and focused while retrograde Uranus in Gemini helps you see yourself and your love life from a new perspective. It might feel like your entire world is flipping itself on its head. I know it's a lot, but it means that everything is finally coming together. Uranus, even in retrograde, tends to bring those lighting bolt moments. So it's very important that you stay open to the divine shifts it brings.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 20, 2026:

Aries

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This is about you, Aries. Not them. You're having some big feelings on Friday. This is a part of your own awakening, but that doesn’t necessarily mean your partner is going through the same thing.

Don't freak out. This doesn’t mean a breakup is in store. You just can't expect you and your partner to always be on the same journey. Sometimes, focusing on yourself is the only way to figure out what you want, even in love.

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Taurus

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This is not the day to be impulsive, Taurus. That's usually not a problem for you. In fact, you're the least impulsive sign in the zodiac. But Friday is changing how you approach relationships.

The Aries Moon might make you feel uncomfortable with where you're at, but that doesn’t mean you should jump into action right away. Spend some time journaling about how you feel. Reflect on what this day reveals and trust that you will know when it's actually time to make a move.

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Gemini

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You've got to make your own choices, Gemini. You probably don’t think anyone is working behind the scenes, influencing the decisions you make. But that doesn't mean it isn’t happening.

You need to focus on yourself on Friday and what you actually want. While love can change you, often in a positive way, you should always stay true to yourself.

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Cancer

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What you want for yourself is changing, Cancer. But you don’t have the whole picture just yet.

Uranus is still moving through its retrograde until early 2027. Instead of seeing this as a delay, lean into what's revealing. You are on a path to love, but it's unlike anything you've ever experienced before. One thing's for sure: You're never going to abandon yourself again.

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Leo

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Find your own kind of balance, Leo. Right now, you're being urged to practice caution, but that doesn't mean you need to stay stagnant. Where's the fun in that?

Instead of thinking your only options are to go or to stay, consider taking some time away with friends. A little break right now could satisfy your need for freedom without rushing your romantic process.

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Virgo

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Your first instinct isn’t always the right one, Virgo. You can’t approach this situation the same way you have in the past. It won't work.

This isn’t something you can dig into and use logic to figure out. The only thing you can do is be honest about your feelings, while also holding space for multiple outcomes. You’ve always wanted to feel chosen, but to get this, you need to get vulnerable. Scary, I know. But that's how love grows.

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Libra

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Let Friday be the start of something incredible, Libra. The Aries Moon represents a new beginning taking root in your romantic life.

Maybe you’re getting ready to travel with that special person. Or perhaps you feel the start of a long-distance love affair growing. Either way, you know that a new chapter is just starting in your life. All you have to do is let yourself enjoy it.

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Scorpio

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Stick to what you know you want, Scorpio. On Friday, the Aries Moon is helping you lean into the choices your future self will thank you for. This includes setting boundaries and investing in what you truly want for yourself.

This will also bring changes into your romantic life, and this time they are truly for the best. Keep your eyes peeled, because a new person may soon be entering the picture.

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Sagittarius

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Do you like surprises, Sagittarius? Because your forever love will come as a shock. You've always thought that your true love would be a particular person or someone with a specific set of traits. But the universe has another idea in mind.

Friday brings a sudden shift in who you think your forever love is or what it will look like. This could mean some challenges if you’re in a relationship already. But the good news is that you’re one step closer to your forever.

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Capricorn

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Let these changes sweep through your life, Capricorn. Just because you thought you would keep things casual doesn’t mean that still aligns with your truth.

You can have the best of everything, especially if you see the power in finally being loved properly. On Friday, focus on love and remain flexible in everything else.

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Aquarius

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Good news, Aquarius. Friday finally brings the clarity you’ve been seeking. While the Aries Moon has you focusing on your emotions, retrograde Uranus is helping you address a situation in your romantic life.

While you should keep an open mind, that doesn’t mean you won’t have to make some important decisions. Try to find a good balance between voicing your concerns and talking your partner into a particular outcome.

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Pisces

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You deserve to feel at peace, Pisces. It's one of the most underrated feelings. That doesn’t mean you can’t also feel in love or successful, but peace really does change everything.

On Friday, you're experiencing an inner shift that takes you by surprise. Suddenly, you understand that you're already whole all on your own. You don't need a relationship to feel complete, and that knowledge brings you so much peace.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.