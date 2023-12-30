How To Determine Where To Focus Your Energy Each Month, According To Astrology

Using the astrology timing technique called profections, it's possible to identify the planet that is activated at any given time.

Typically, astrologers look to annual profections to identify which of the houses is activated to find out which area of life the focus will be on during that year, but this type of technique can also be used on a daily, monthly or even hourly level.

How to use profection months in astrology

According to astrologer Ellie Remotigue, profection months "can show the activated planet of the month, the energy of the month and what is going on...".

Although these monthly profections do not harbor the same intensity as annual profections, there are still some relevant components that can help us see what we can expect each month through this technique.

To easily find out which profection month you're in, you can use an annual profection calculator that breaks down each month based on your natal chart.

1st house profection month

During a first house profection month, you can expect to feel awakened, energized and more impulsive. Challenges are accepted here because we feel capable enough to win. Emotionally, we strive to break free and achieve. We take on more than we can because our ego will not let us see the truth. We could feel on top of the world just before burnout hits.

2nd house profection month

We take stock of what we have and could desire to make more. It is a month where we could feel upset for not accomplishing or building the security we desire. We will be more motivated to work harder, save, earn and plan on how to bring in more resources.

3rd house profection month

This month's energy is focused on curiosity and being more connected with people around us. It could be a month when social media is prioritized and we could meet some new people or strengthen our social connections. We begin to overanalyze and take steps to make something new in the planning stages for the next chapter.

4th house profection month

The home becomes an important focus and it could make us more emotionally tuned into what others are feeling around us. Staying grounded, centered, and rooted is essential. We could start our journey to discovering something new that we are passionate about.

5th house profection month

This is a romantic time or a good period to feel a lot more creatively energized. We could be more popular and social during this transit. It is a month when we may feel inspired to “treat ourselves'’ to indulge or buy expensive things. Fun is the priority now so it is essential to add some moderation.

6th house profection month

This time is rooted in self-care and reflection. We analyze our tasks, take pride in the work we have done and look ahead. This is where we resolve pending matters and get things done before the responsibilities start to stress us.

7th house profection month

Making good connections, communicating more with partners and starting a new business initiative is more likely to happen this month. We could deal with legal matters or fix some problems we have with others. We are more inclined to make peace and focus on preserving harmony. This is also a social period and we have the opportunity to make new friends.

8th house profection month

This is a time for connecting to our roots, making peace with the past and looking ahead. It is a period where we experience a rebirth after going deep within. Eigth house profection months promotes research, learning, understanding and taking on the role of caregiver for others.

9th house profection month

Spend this time discovering something new about yourself and getting motivated to make new goals. We're inspired to face challenges with more optimism. Plans start to take momentum, but it's also a time of leisure, connection and exploration.

10th house profection month

Here, we prioritize making new connections, planning ahead with career moves and receiving praise for the work we have accomplished. We could fall in love with the prospect of the future. A time to admire and learn to love ourselves, it could feel emotionally cool, but we feel prepared to take on what is to come.

11th house profection month

We tend to feel courageous and more inspired during this month, tapping into the creative power and catching up with friends. It can feel relaxing and calming. A lot of doors could feel as if they are opening because everything seems to work in our favor.

12th house profection month

This is a time to recharge and reflect. This is where we will be feeling the effects of our new cycle and turning the page. We gain wisdom, trust ourselves more and are more comfortable with solitude. A powerful moment that served as the blueprint for the next year to come.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.