The 50 Best Solar Plexus Chakra Affirmations For Confidence & Purpose

The chakra system consists of seven energy centers in the body that help to regulate your mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. They start at the top of your head with the crown chakra and extend to the root chakra at your tailbone.

If a chakra is blocked, it can lead to physical imbalance such as headaches, vision problems, issues with your sinuses, and hormonal fluctuations. In addition, a blocked chakra can show up as moodiness, irritability, and fear.

The solar plexus chakra is represented by the color yellow and lies just above the navel, between your heart chakra and sacral chakra. If you have a blocked solar plexus chakra, it can present as low self-esteem or lethargy.

The solar plexus chakra houses your passions and desires, as well as your sense of personal power. It allows you to get aligned with your purpose and do anything you set out to do.

Solar plexus chakra affirmations are an important tool in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.

How to Use Affirmations for the Solar Plexus Chakra

You need to make sure that you have a balanced solar plexus chakra in order to accomplish incredible feats and confidently welcome new experiences into your life.

Chakra healing through affirmations is a great way to increase the energy flow in your solar plexus chakra, maintain high self-esteem, and do anything you set your mind to. An overactive chakra has undesirable outcomes that can also be avoided with affirmations.

These positive utterances known as affirmations can be one of the keys to happiness and satisfaction in life. These mantras, repeated over and over again, eventually become your own truth.

Affirmations start out as aspirations and, over time, morph into a blueprint that tells us exactly what direction we intend on heading in life. Affirmations can be spoken or written down, but most people do a combination of both in order to embed them into their minds.

Do solar plexus chakra affirmations really work?

Solar plexus chakra affirmations absolutely work, and science proves it. The National Library of Medicine conducted a study that showed that people start to believe words that they hear repeatedly, true or not.

This phenomenon is known as the illusory effect. In the wrong hands, it is the reason for fake news, false conspiracy theories, and lies spreading. But as a tool in our arsenals of wellness and self-care, we can use it to believe we can accomplish our deepest desires.

Affirmations manipulate our energy, making it align with the truths we speak. That robust positivity and intention spills out into the world around us, sending the universe the message and influencing unbelievable outcomes.

When using affirmations, consistency and specificity are vital. Know exactly what you want and speak it into existence. Continue to state your desires every day until they manifest before your eyes. Even then, keep sending out messages of gratitude for your gifts.

50 Best Solar Plexus Chakra Affirmations

Solar Plexus Chakra Affirmations For Confidence & Personal Power

1. I make decisions with confidence and conviction.

2. I am always comfortable with being my authentic self.

3. I use my superpowers for good.

4. I accept and love myself unconditionally.

5. I forgive myself for my past mistakes.

6. I grow and learn from every failure.

7. I am deserving of my power and blessings.

8. I release the need to control.

9. I am ambitious and capable of anything.

10. I have high self-esteem and value myself.

11. I have a lot to offer the world.

12. I am worthy of the life I want.

Solar Plexus Chakra Affirmations For Grounding

13. I choose inner peace and satisfaction every day.

14. I know that the universe will provide everything I need.

15. I am confident that I will succeed.

16. I have everything I need within me.

17. I know exactly what I need to realize success.

18. I always stay true to myself and my beliefs.

19. I believe in myself.

20. The only approval I need is my own.

21. I trust my intuition.

22. I listen to my inner voice.

23. I embrace fear as a natural emotion and move past it.

24. I am in a good place.

25. Everyone is rooting for me to win.

Solar Plexus Chakra Affirmations For Motivation

26. I am on the right path.

27. I make good decisions every time.

28. I take one step at a time and never stop moving.

29. I know what I am doing.

30. I have a clear plan and am sticking to it.

31. I accept any rejections as redirection.

32. I am equipped to handle anything that happens.

33. I am fearless.

34. I am motivated and persistent.

35. I can accomplish incredible things.

36. I welcome new challenges and experiences.

37. I am positive energy.

38. I am responsible for my own success and happiness.

Solar Plexus Chakra Affirmations For Your Sense of Purpose

39. I always pursue my true purpose.

40. I am worthy and capable of achieving my wildest dreams.

41. I am doing what I love.

42. My passion will always open doors for me.

43. I am doing what I love.

44. I feel good about where I am in life.

45. I have no regrets about what I have lost.

46. I deserve to be paid well for my work.

47. I support other people.

48. I understand that what is meant for me will manifest for me.

49. I am happy and content with my life.

50. My only competition is me.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.