What It Means If You Have A Blocked Solar Plexus Chakra — And How To Open Yours

By Anna Thea — Updated on Nov 03, 2022
Photo: Unsplash & MS Mikel / Shutterstock
Is your third chakra — the solar plexus chakra — balanced and open? Do you know how to tell for sure? Are you confident from your core, not your ego? What does that even mean?
Finding the right balance for your chakras is an important task that takes practice and effort. If one part of your inner self is blocked, you'll feel it through many areas of your life.
Each chakra represents a "superpower." Each also has negative expressions, as well, which occur when they're blocked or ungrounded. But in order to do that, you must balance and open your chakras. And it starts by learning about your third chakra, the solar plexus chakra.
What is the solar plexus chakra?
The third chakra, known as the solar plexus chakra, is located at the navel. It's the center for your personal power and self-esteem, and the ability to master your thoughts and emotions.
The third chakra can be compared to the power of a radiant sun: you hold the light of transformation within your navel.
The color of this chakra is yellow and its element is fire. In Sanskrit, the solar plexus chakra is called Manipura, which translates to "shining gem" or "lustrous gem."
Photo: Unsplash & MS Mikel / Shutterstock
What does the solar plexus represent?
Your solar plexus chakra is about your passion, power, desire, and will. It's about overcoming challenges you face in life by having the self-worth to forge forward. It's about learning and transforming from these challenges.
When your solar plexus chakra is engaged, you don't let others bring you down; rather, you become stronger and more resilient.
The solar plexus chakra helps you learn from your mistakes to begin making better choices for yourself, learn how to let go of the old, and remove defeating behavior patterns to grow as an individual. This takes will and action.
The third chakra expresses itself in its highest form when you align your will with divine will, moving through life as divinely empowered, with ease and grace, and knowing your worth.
For the solar plexus chakra, your strength lies in worthiness and commitment. The negatives, though, reside in overt self-sacrifice to the point of hurting yourself.
This could mean sacrificing what's right for you because receiving approval from another is more important. Or, when you're a people-pleaser and have a hard time saying "no." You may think you're being "giving," but what you're doing is being hungry for approval and aren't serving anyone (yourself especially) from a place of "fullness" in your life.
Being “too nice” and unable to set healthy boundaries for yourself is another issue with this chakra. Being a martyr in an intimate relationship is a negative expression of the third chakra.
How do you know if your solar plexus is blocked or imbalanced?
There are certain things that you can watch out for to determine if your solar plexus is blocked or imbalanced.
These signs include suddenly feeling the need for approval, where you constantly yearn for reassurance. Low-esteem is another warning sign that your third chakra is blocked.
Usually, if you are on the extremes of emotion or activity, it may be a sign of imbalance. You can be very sloth-like or hyperactive, which can make the signs slightly confusing. Other common signs include being jealous or becoming angry easily.
What causes a blocked solar plexus chakra?
Blockages can be caused by regular everyday struggles of life. These struggles include anxiety or stress, conflicts in your life, illness, or emotional difficulties.
Your third chakra heavily relates to the way you see yourself, so any events or occurrences that harm your self-esteem can cause this chakra to become blocked. This means suffering from failures or mistakes, judgments, or even abusive behavior from others.
A solar plexus blockage disrupts the flow of energy throughout your body. Because the chakras are all connected, when one is blocked, all are affected. A blocked solar plexus chakra affects you mentally, physically, and emotionally.
How do you know if your solar plexus chakra is healthy and balanced?
In order to express the power of your solar plexus chakra fully, you need to give from a place of fullness. Giving because you want to give and truly expecting nothing in return is a positive expression of this chakra.
Another positive expression of the third chakra is when you feel fully confident within yourself and operate from a place of integrity. You know your self-worth and you act accordingly. Hence, you are able to stand up for yourself.
This includes setting healthy boundaries for yourself in your relationships, and having high self-esteem, self-discipline, ambition, courage, and generosity.
How To Open & Unblock Your Solar Plexus Chakra
1. Look at fire.
When you feel your solar plexus chakra is blocked, look at fire. Fire is the natural element of the third chakra, so being around it may help you unblock it. You can do this by either lighting a candle in your home, being outside on a sunny day, or cooking on a gas stove.
2. Surround yourself with yellow.
Yellow is the color that correlates to this chakra, so try surrounding yourself with this color. It may spark your chakra to start flowing again.
Wear yellow clothes, read yellow books, and buy yellow flowers to brighten up your home. Maybe invest in a yellow crystal to wear when you feel low.
3. Use affirmations.
Affirmations are always a good way to change your perspective or reality. Try saying positive affirmations to unblock your chakra.
A few examples include: "I make decisions with confidence and conviction” or “I have the courage to create positive change in my life.”
4. Take deep breaths.
Taking deep breaths can help you connect with the flow of your body. Breathe in good thoughts and exhale negative ones. This is also a great way to massage your chakra. When you breathe deeply, your diaphragm muscles expand and touch your chakra, filling your lungs with air.
5. Meditate.
Meditation is a great way to help ease your mind and spirit. Focusing on physically unblocking your chakra while you meditate puts all of your energy onto your solar plexus.
6. Do yoga.
Just like meditation, yoga is a great practice to help you reset and clear your mind. It connects you to your body and the natural flow of how your body works, moves, and grows in strength.
7. Eat yellow foods.
Just like surrounding yourself with yellow things, it helps to add yellow foods to your diet, especially yellow produce. Add yellow peppers, corn, mangos, and other yellow foods to your daily diet.
8. Deeply honor yourself.
You need to tell yourself (and your inner child) that you are an amazing person. You need to step in and be your number one cheerleader.
This is not physical exercise. It involves you tuning in and learning to be there for yourself when you perceive others aren’t.
The next time you get that sick feeling in your gut, know that it's your self-esteem needing a boost. Your own inner dialogue cheering you on will literally release the pain in your gut.
Next time this happens, stop, then take your hands and place them on your heart. Feel the warmth of your hands on your chest. Take a nice, deep breath and be there for yourself. With that self-presence, say to yourself, “I am perfect, whole, and complete just the way I am.”
Take another breath, and feel the comfort. Then say the same thing again, but use your name as if you're talking to your best friend. For example, “Linda, you are perfect, whole, and complete just the way you are. I love you.”
This is a powerful exercise that will help you lift your confidence, and you can also include gemstones to help.
Remember: this chakra is about your personal power and knowing that you are worthy just the way you are. If you can unleash the positive power of your solar plexus chakra, you'll discover a world just waiting for you to embrace it.
Anna-Thea is an author and Certified Divine Feminine Educator. She educates people on how to claim their bodies as sacred. If you’d like to open and balance your chakras, check out her Guided Chakra Meditation for beginners.
This article was originally published at Anna Thea. Reprinted with permission from the author.