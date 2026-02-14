3 Zodiac Signs Will Likely Have An Ex Show Up In Their Life Before The End Of February 2026

The first Mercury retrograde of the year is coming up, which means three zodiac signs will likely have an ex show back up in their life before the end of February 2026.

Mercury retrograde is already notorious for dredging up the past, but with this Mercury retrograde in Pisces, it's even more so the case. While Mercury is in Pisces, boundaries get a little bit blurred, so nostalgic memories or lingering feelings may lead to contact with people we swore we'd keep in the past.

But it doesn't have to mean that the universe is trying to get you back together. Sometimes, the past resurfaces to encourage new beginnings, but often, it's just to remind us of how far we've come.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, with Saturn entering Aries on February 13, you probably thought you were finally through the tough times you've experienced in your relationships. However, you have one final test from the universe, because according to Brobeck, "After Valentine's Day, you may receive a sudden text from your ex."

In the moment, you might feel tempted to rekindle the relationship. That being said, be sure to reflect on the themes of that relationship. As Brobeck said, "You can grow and evolve into that next chapter of your life." She continued that whoever re-enters your life is fairly karmic. They're there to help you grow and evolve as an individual. So, while it's tempting to think about giving things another chance, use your best judgment. Sometimes a person is not a soulmate, but a lesson.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, for better or worse, you'll likely have an ex show up in your life before the end of February 2026. According to Brobeck, "You'll be the most likely to find this person when you're having fun."

In the moment, you'll find yourself in a fairly good mood whenever you bump into that person again. However, don't expect that good mood to last forever. It's intense, but "you may also have the truth revealed about this relationship," said Brobeck. Through this, you'll be able to properly reflect on your relationship and evolve in the next chapter of your life.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, since Mercury retrograde is happening in your sign, you're in the prime position for an ex to return to your life before the end of February 2026. According to Brobeck, "after Valentine's Day, this person could enter your life very suddenly."

That being said, don't give in too easily. While you may be tempted, understand that your ex entering your life isn't always a sign to move forward. Instead, reflect. As Brobeck said, "You may also find that this person is in your life to really upgrade you, really have you see the truth very clearly." With Saturn finally out of your sign, you have the strength and insight to make the right decision.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.