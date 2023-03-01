What The Day Of The Week You Were Born Says About Your Personality

Did you know that the day you were born associates you with a specific planet that will influence you throughout your life?

The ancient Babylonians assigned each day of the week to a specific planet, hence the old saying:

“Monday’s Child is fair of face, Tuesday’s Child is full of grace, Wednesday’s Child is full of woe, Thursday’s Child has far to go, Friday’s Child is loving and giving, Saturday’s Child works hard for a living, But the child born on the Sabbath Day, Is fair and wise and good and gay.”

The energies of each planet will influence your personality traits and behavior as well as your basic outlook. You will encounter themes associated with the planet that rules the day you were born throughout life.

What the day you were born says about you

Monday

Monday is the day that is ruled by the Moon.

According to TikTok creator @Astrokit_, "if you are born on Monday you are somebody who might be sensitive or emotional. You might really value privacy and comfort and intuition drives a lot of your decisions.”

The planetary ruler of the Moon is Cancer, the most sensitive of signs.

We associate the Moon with changeable moods as the moon changes signs every 48 hours. It is also associated with nurturing, Motherhood, taking care of others and domestic matters. Since the moon is so changeable this is not the day to start something unless you are open to changes down the road. It’s a great day to meet with women and take care of home-related matters.

Tuesday

Tuesday is ruled by Mars.

If you were born on Tuesday, according to @Astrokit_, “you are somebody who is ambitious and passionate. You might be goal driven and like taking action to achieve things, and athletic too.”

Mars is the planet associated with action. It is masculine energy in either a male or female. Aries and Scorpio are the signs ruled by Mars naturally, which promotes attitudes of courage and bravery.

Mars also rules aggression and anger. This is a good day to get projects off the ground, do physical activities, have sex or work out.

Wednesday

Wednesday is ruled by Mercury and its planetary rulers are Virgo and Gemini.

"If you were born on Wednesday," @Astrokit_ continues, "you might be somebody who is intelligent and witty. You are really cerebral and like communicating ideas and you might be really skilled with anything media related.”

Mercury rules our mind and thinking. It discerns, analyzes information and comes up with ideas. It also rules writers and people who work with their voice.

This is a great day for conversation, sales, speaking, thinking and writing.

Thursday

Thursday is ruled by Jupiter, whose sign is expansive Sagittarius.

@Astrokit_ states that those born on Thursday "have a big personality and expansive attitude. You are naturally outgoing and optimistic and you like to expand your mind with new experiences. You seek the truth and finding deeper meaning in life.”

Jupiter is the planet of expansion and gain, truth, wisdom and higher principals.

Jupiter likes expanding their personal horizons through travel, adventure and education. This is a day to pursue, spiritual, educational or travel matters or anything pertaining to justice, integrity or the law. Also a great day for business matters and presentations.

Friday

Friday is ruled by Venus, whose ruling signs are Libra and Taurus.

According to TikTok’s @Astrokit_, “if you born on Friday you are somebody who is charming, and have a naturally pleasant or attractive personality, a good sense of style and you might like to indulge in the finer things of life.”

Venus rules love, money, pleasures and our values and is associated with beautiful things.

If you are looking to make a purchase concerning anything that involves aesthetics, Friday is the day to do it. This day would also work well for important meetings, money matters, matters of the heart or anything of a social nature.

Saturday

Saturday is ruled by Saturn whose planetary ruler is Capricorn.

@Astrokit_ states, “If you were born on this day you are grounded and responsible. You are the type to put a lot of effort into achieving a goal and your attitude might be naturally serious and melancholy.”

Saturn is the planet of grounding and structure and shows us our limitations.

Saturday would be a good time to work on a project that is long-term or serious. It is also a good day for starting anything that you want to withstand the test of time, as Saturn also rules time. It is also a great day for working with the earth, gardening, and building, buying real estate or banking.

Sunday

Sunday is ruled by the Sun.

According to TikTok’s @Astrokit_, “If you were born on Sunday then you have a strong sense of identity and an independent attitude. You are naturally energetic and radiant and be someone who is well-liked or popular.

The Sun is our core self, and our true identity in astrology. It is one of the most important planets in the chart and a strong Sun has a powerful effect on the personality.

This is a great day to meet with male family members or authority figures or express your desires to those who are most important to you.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.