The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, May 2 Has A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card for May 2, 2026 is here. The Sun is in Taurus with the Moon in Scorpio, still within the power of yesterday's full moon lunar phase. Today's collective tarot card is the Tower, reversed.

Saturday is a continuation of yesterday's energy. The Taurus Sun allows us to enjoy the little things in life. The Scorpio Moon encourages letting strong feelings simmer for a little while. You don't have to always react to the way you feel. There are times when it's best to wait and process your feelings. As the Moon changes, so do your thoughts about situations that triggered those feelings in the future. The Tower, when reversed, reminds you that not all problems need to be solved.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, May 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles tarot card on May 2 signifies reaching a place where you are no longer worried about money.

Since the Sun is in your house of income, you can see opportunities where you're able to increase pay or decrease spending.

With the Moon in Scorpio, your house of other people's wealth, don't overlook resources available to you. You are reaching a critical financial turning point, and it's good to monitor opportunities as they arise so you can take advantage of them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Strength, reversed

Your daily tarot for May 2 is the reversed Strength card, and it symbolizes when situations happen that shake your confidence. The Full Moon in your partnership sector could rattle your self-esteem and have you leaning on others.

Because this is your birthday month, it's time to grow and mature into the person you're meant to be this year. Take into careful consideration where you see weaknesses, and plan to work on them.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, you don't have to be perfect to get things done. Sometimes being a little rough around the edges is a good thing. Don't worry about mistakes right now. See if doing what you're doing works, and then you can improve as you go.

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, suggests focusing on the inner work instead of avoiding it.

Worry can stop you from being productive, but try not to let your need to impress others keep you from moving projects or even a relationship forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Swords, reversed

It takes time to learn how to manage your time and energy effectively. Not everyone knows how to do it without some practice. According to your daily tarot card for May 2, the Knight of Swords, reversed, life can be so busy that it feels impossible to manage.

Should you get overwhelmed, don't blame yourself or tune out. Take the time you need to figure things out. You'll eventually know what you need to do and when.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Hierophant, reversed

Not all rules are meant to remain the same, and when the Hierophant, reversed tarot, is your card for the day, you can clearly sense when the energy is shifting in a positive direction. Leo, ask yourself what you know isn't working as it used to, and what you have always wanted to try to do differently.

Situations, like people, take time to adjust to new ways of thinking, but the discomfort of change doesn't have to stop you from trying your idea. Today's horoscope says you can start small and see how things work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Pentacles

You're at this point in your life where money and what you need seem to effortlessly flow right into your pocket. You don't have to worry anymore because starting on May 2, a financial windfall is possible.

Virgo, success and rewards come when you least expect them, but often when you've been doing the work needed without fail. The King of Pentacles highlights a change in your social and financial status that sets you up nicely for success.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Cups, reversed

Your feelings are worth acknowledging, even if they make others feel uncomfortable. The Five of Cups, reversed, is about moving from feeling down to seeing signs of happiness and joy set in.

You discover that you can smile again after May 2, even if your heart was broken in the past or something happened that caused you to lose faith in others or the world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Pay attention to the little signs sent to you by the universe. Scorpio, there are symbols of hope all around you, ranging from repeated phrases to numbers.

On May 2, your daily tarot card, the Five of Pentacles, reversed, is giving you a glimmer of hope that the path you're on right now is the right one.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles, reversed

There is so much to do every single day, and yet, there is a time when you have to ask yourself which item demands your attention first. You have to think in terms of importance to divide your attention and resources wisely.

The Two of Pentacles, when it's reversed, symbolizes a problem with handling your tasks. To ensure you don't miss anything important, schedule in advance or put a system in place that reminds you where you need to be and when.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Swords

It's time to pull back from all the busyness you tend to get into each week. The Four of Swords reminds you to rest and detach yourself from the stress that often comes when you're doing a lot of things at the same time.

Capricorn, you know how hard you work and why. But even you need a break sometimes. When you get that feeling of overwhelm, don't push through, especially not if it's to prove a point.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles is a positive tarot card, especially when you've been working so long and hard on a relationship that you want to work out. On May 2, the signs of promise start to show.

You realize that all the sacrifices you've made are worth it, even if, for now, there's still more to do. It's helpful to know you can continue working on a relationship without wondering whether you're wasting time or should stop trying.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: The Hermit, reversed

You can refuse to let shame hold you back from doing the thing you know you're meant to do. There are times when you let someone's negativity linger in your mind for too long for free.

The Hermit, when it's reversed, is pushing you to move past those limitations, even if they make you feel safe. Getting back in touch with friends and family will show you how much you've been missed and how much you're still cared for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.