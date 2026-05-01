Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 2 During The Waning Gibbous Moon

On May 2, 2026, loneliness comes to an end for three zodiac signs. Finding people we can connect with rids us of the isolation we've been feeling.

They talk about a loneliness epidemic, and so much of it has to do with the way we've thrown ourselves into our phones. We spend our days staring at screens instead of focusing on actual friendships with actual people.

For these astrological signs, Saturday is the perfect day to break away from the screens and have a heart-to-heart conversation with a real person. During the waning gibbous Moon in Scorpio, we know we can do it. As soon as we do, our loneliness evaporates. It's a done deal.

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1. Cancer

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You've always been a very loving and caring person, Cancer. You've started to miss out on face-to-face connections that let you read the emotions on others' faces. It's just not the same in texts, which is what you've been doing all day long. Your eyes are strained from texting, and so is your heart. You want a real person.

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Because your desire is so great and your loneliness so intense, you set your phone down and spend time with a loved one in person. Whether it's lunch with a family member or a night out with a friend, it makes all the difference in the world. Just like old times!

2. Libra

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Like everyone else, you found that living through social media really gave you the kind of edge you wanted. You could come across as a little bigger and a little better than you actually felt. Yet, it's started to feel false.

That falseness introduced the feeling of loneliness, and that was never part of the plan. Being alone is fine, but being lonely feels dark and negative. It's definitely not what you want.

On this day, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Scorpio, you recognize where you went wrong, and you work on getting yourself out of this hole. It's time for a digital detox. Your loneliness fades the moment you get into a conversation with someone over lunch or dinner. No phones, just good old humans!

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3. Sagittarius

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You got yourself into a place where human contact felt beneath you, and that has not worked out for you at all. It's one thing to distrust people and another to never let any of them in. Social connections are vital to living a happy and healthy life.

So now, if you are lonely, Sagittarius, know that it was caused by yourself. While that sounds upsetting, it means that this is something you can backtrack on. You can get yourself out of it and stop feeling so isolated.

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You have plenty of wonderful friends, so do yourself a favor and see them. Go visit them. Get out of your hidey-hole and go hiking or traveling with a pal. This loneliness was only temporary. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Scorpio, you overcome it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.