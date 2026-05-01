4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On May 2, 2026

On May 2, 2026, four zodiac signs are being blessed by the universe. This special day brings out in us something nostalgic and sweet.

The blessings we receive put us in touch with who we know we really are, not the nervous wrecks we've become. It's almost like a magic wand is waved during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Scorpio. It has the power to jog our memory and remind us that we are good, loving, safe, and generous. While Scorpio is intense, we use this energy for good. This is a day of great healing.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You are at a point in your life when you are no longer letting in the negative energy. You've come to realize that it's always there for the taking, should a person ever actually want some. And you, Taurus, do not want any of it.

Advertisement

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Scorpio empowers you to stay on course and be yourself. You are living your life on your own terms, and that's what's most important.

You aren't crumbling under the strain or pressure of anyone else's opinions and ideas. You are simply running with the blessings provided to you by the universe, and you are loving life, in spite of it all.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This pleasant day brings you the kind of self-confidence that allows you to love yourself as only you can. You are not interested in hate or division. You don't want anything that robs your peace of mind.

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Scorpio gives you the kind of power and focus you need. You know what you want, and you intend to get it.

On Saturday, you are blessed with the power of positivity, Leo. You're not going down, no matter how hard the world seems to push you. You remain strong, alive, loving, and kind. That's your superpower.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day is all blessings, all the time for you, Scorpio. You finally understand that on some level, you can control what's going on simply by shutting it off. You refuse to let any negativity in.

The world around you feels crazy, but you don't want to give in to the insanity. So, to rebel, you join your own group of friends to celebrate the beauty of life. That's right. You are using the blessings of this day to get back in touch with beauty. It still exists. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in your sign, you are feeling mighty and positive.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're done fighting battles that seem to go nowhere, Aquarius. On this day, the energy of the Scorpio Moon emboldens you to do that one thing that very few are trying out these days: being happy.

You succeed at this because you've discovered that it's all in the mind. You decide to have a happy life, and somehow, with the help of this lunar transit, you make it so.

You may not be understood at first, but before long, others catch on to the idea that happiness is possible and that it's all about mindset. You've set the example, and now others follow you all the way to peace.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.