4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Saturday, May 2

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 2, 2026. The Moon spends the day in Libra, where it is sociable and eager to create the fairest, most just situations for all.

Libra is the only zodiac sign that's not an animal. The glyph that represents Libra is the Scales. You might not think about fairness when it comes to achieving success. The ladder toward your dreams requires sacrifices that feel unjust at times, and there are also moments when you have to do things others don't agree with because they don't see your vision clearly.

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Letting go isn't always about releasing the past or absolving pain. It doesn't even have to do with healing or rejection. Detachment can be an act of love, and in this space of surrender, it opens the door to all types of wealth, seemingly created from luck.

1. Libra

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You do what's best for yourself on May 2, Libra. When the Moon is in your zodiac sign, you realize that there are certain things you've let slide. You have given your time to the wrong people. You've been nothing but nice, only to get negative energy in return for your love. Your abundance today comes in the form of self-preservation. You pull back and build a wall to finally stop this being treated badly by these people once and for all.

Distance is a decision of love on Saturday. You know that this won't be a long break in your relationship. Silence, when used strategically, allows your presence to be missed. People have to think about what they want and if you're that person. You use this to focus on other things, and the next thing you know, peace and joy return. It's super lucky, you're so smart and know how to be fair to yourself even when it's not easy.

2. Aries

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On May 2, the Moon in your house of relationships reminds you what matters most. You tend to do your own thing, and you love to go off on adventures without a care in the world. Yet, you're ready to spend time with your person. You want the closeness of a relationship. You want to experience good conversation and some affectionate attention.

Asking for someone else's time is a big deal, Aries, especially when you've been stingy with your own. You do it anyway, and lucky for you, you get it. You shut down all the distractions and turn your attention toward this person. Life feels balanced, abundant and good again on Saturday. Good for you.

3. Cancer

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Your home and family are on the radar when the Moon is in Libra. On Saturday, May 2, you make certain decisions that involve others, and you communicate in a way that's crystal clear. Sometimes you keep things to yourself. You prefer not to hurt feelings or to push your own agenda too much.

You don't want anyone to feel like they have to do what you want just because it makes you happy. Rather than compromise today, it seems you and another person want the same things. Lucky for you, Cancer, it's much easier to get what you want, and the ickiness of feeling selfish is not there. Instead, you receive an abundance of quality time.

4. Capricorn

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When the Moon is in Libra, you're in the groove. Libra rules your sector of career and social status. It takes energy to push your way to the top. You want others to see how much you do, and you want the respect you've earned. There's a stigma associated with sharing your accomplishments or asking for credit when it is due. You decide to push through the discomfort on Saturday and figure that it'll work itself out.

The result is that you do get acknowledged for your effort. You do get the praise. Detaching from the fear you held about what others would think proved beneficial to you. You're not just lucky for listening to yourself, you're abundant because you got what you wanted.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.