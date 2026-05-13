The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, May 14 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here with a reading for May 14, 2026. The collective tarot card for Thursday is the Emperor, which encourages you to be assertive if things feel slightly more intense than usual.

The Moon remains active in Aries on Thursday. The Aries Moon is eager to try something new and be disruptive, so it's time to be assertive and to rethink. The Sun in Taurus encourages maintaining the status quo. There's a little internal battle going on that keeps you from staying where you are, but The Emperor is a battle-ready card that highlights your inner spunkiness.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Temperance

Moderation is key, and that is the meaning of the Temperance tarot card on Thursday. You don't want to overdo it, but you also don't want to put in too little effort.

With the Sun in Taurus, value the things you control, like your time. You want your results to reflect you. Even though the Moon in your sign gives you a power boost to achieve pretty much whatever you have on your list of things to get through today.

You just want to be a little more careful not to overextend yourself. Instead, take care of yourself and find the sweet middle spot that feels manageable.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool

The Fool tarot card is about rushing ahead without giving much thought to what you're doing. On May 14, you want to pay attention and truly listen to the advice others give you, even if it seems wrong.

You won't know if there's any value to what others say if you are in a rush to your destination (without a game plan, especially). With the Moon in your sector of hidden enemies, a little caution is a wise step to secure your success on today's journey.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Empress

Your intuitive nature is activated with the Moon in your sector of friendships. Gemini, when you're around people, you'll have lots of ideas and things you want to talk about and feel curious toward.

The Empress highlights the importance of listening to your inner voice. As you make room to think deeply and stop thinking about the what-ifs in life, you'll find that it's much easier for you to know what you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Death

There's a situation about to end, Cancer, and on Thursday, you'll be moving in a new direction. This is the perfect time to tie up loose ends and make time for meaningful conversations or actions that you know need to be done by now.

Opportunities to talk to a particular person or get an answer for a project arise on May 14. While part of you enjoyed what you were involved in, you'll be happy to embark on a new journey.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune

Your situation is about to improve, Leo. The Wheel of Fortune tarot card is about trusting that fate will always arrive just in time for you when you least expect it. Your luck takes a turn for the better on May 14.

A fated moment in your career reveals the fruits of the hard work and effort you've made since the start of this month. With the Moon in Aries, keep an open mind as you prepare to learn the things that you need to know about your life and the direction you're meant to take, now and in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card invites you to take time out for your spiritual reflection. On May 14, you discover things about your life and purpose not by searching outside of yourself for gurus or books, but by looking into your heart and searching your soul.

Today's perfect for writing a few lines in a journal or making a voice memo when you have a really inspiring thought. You might want to share what you're thinking with the world, but today's card advises you to wait.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The Devil

Libra, it's not easy to abstain from temptation. But when you have the Devil tarot card, it's a sign to be mentally prepared for anything that comes your way.

On Thursday, you could have a run-in with an old flame or think about an ex and wish you could talk. A vice could seem to be the cure to a sad moment, but the bottom line is that you need self-control. Think about taking that step backward. Be sure to ask yourself if it will give you the end result that you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man is about waiting on other people in order to make a decision for yourself. You hope that someone who is given a chance will make the right decision. But time waits for no one, Scorpio.

You want to be sure to prioritize, and taking care of yourself will keep you from living in regret or waking up wishing you had just done what you needed to do.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star

Things always work themselves out, Sagittarius, and when you get what you want, you'll often find out that people are blessed because of you. You're in this beautiful position right now that lets you gain favor from the universe and others.

By asking the universe for help and receiving the blessings available to you, you empower yourself. You strengthen yourself to be a positive force in others' lives.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

You don't have to fight against the world, Capricorn. Some battles can be won for you by you doing nothing. The Emperor tarot card highlights war and struggle, but on Thursday, you can choose the path you're meant to be on.

Instead of arguments or disagreement, find ways to be a peacemaker. You'll feel a sense of satisfaction in being the best version of yourself by taking control rather than reacting to other people's actions.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Sun

Life is what you make of it, and when you have the Sun card as your tarot for the day, it's a positive sign. No matter what you do or where you are, there's a positive vibe to the day.

You have all that you need, and feel pretty optimistic as each moment unfolds. Your friendships flow, and conversations are effortless. Thursday is one of those days that you may not remember each detail, but you'll know it was heartfelt.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon

Pisces, you're a curious and creative zodiac sign. With the Moon tarot card, what's fantasy and elusive comes into your life for you to explore with an open mind and heart.

You may not have all the answers you need, but on Thursday, that's OK. You can just go with the flow and see where the energy leads you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.