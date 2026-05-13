3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Prosperity On May 14, 2026

On May 14, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major luck and prosperity. There's nothing like a good, solid Jupiter transit to bring on the good fortune.

This prosperity is no accident, though. These astrological signs worked hard for this. We put in the time and effort, and now, we're seeing what that has turned into. We can relax to a degree on Thursday, knowing that our plans have worked perfectly.

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However, this doesn't mean we stop doing what we're doing. During Jupiter direct, we get confirmation that we're on the right path. So, stick with it!

1. Taurus

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For you, Taurus, May 14 is all about staying with your original plan for creating money and opportunities, and then taking a break to see how it's all going. During Jupiter direct, so much of your success comes from your ability to take a step back and objectively see if anything is actually happening.

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If something isn't working, you change it. If nothing is happening at all, you make different moves. You're dedicated and a bit stubborn, but you're also willing to make the necessary adjustments to attract abundance.

Luckily, that's not necessary right now. On Thursday, you notice that what you've been doing is definitely working. You're in the process of creating great wealth and prosperity, so keep it up!

2. Scorpio

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You're walking into a very special time in your life, Scorpio. Many of the things you worked on are now starting to show some seriously positive results. You were beginning to think the payoff would never arrive, but on May 14, you finally see the signs that it has.

You're going to feel very proud of yourself on Thursday. What you have now is a direct result of all the work you put into making it this way. While you are lucky, this prosperity is no accident. It's all you.

During this Jupiter transit, you come to trust your own judgment, particularly when it comes to money. While you're still open to the advice of experts, you've become somewhat of an expert yourself. Nicely done.

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3. Aquarius

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On Thursday, an unexpected opportunity is opening up for you, Aquarius. By grabbing it, you immediately put yourself in a better position than you were only yesterday. With Jupiter direct, luck is on your side, but you must also be willing to take a chance and help yourself.

You are smart, and you always have been. When it comes to money and the future, you have a very keen sense of what to do and how to approach it. It usually differs from what other people expect, but that's just because you are innovative and free-thinking. Lean on your own wisdom right now.

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You're in the process of building prosperity, and it's finally starting to show signs during the last few weeks of Jupiter in Cancer. That's all fine by you, as you're ready for it. In fact, it's your biggest interest. You want to win big, and so you shall.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.