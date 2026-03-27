The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, March 28 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for March 28, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon spends the day in Leo. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Sun.

The Sun and Moon are in optimistic fire signs, and the Sun tarot card symbolizes joy and vitality. You're invited to look on the bright side on Saturday. You don't have to practice what's often called toxic positivity, when you pretend something isn't wrong. Instead, accept what you know needs to change and work on it while believing things are working out for your highest good.

Daily tarot horoscope reading for your zodiac sign on Saturday, March 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Aries: The Sun

Aries, your daily tarot card for March 28 is the Sun, which is about joy and happiness.

Today, aim to do one thing that brings you pleasure. Your attention will naturally turn toward life's simple pleasures. While you are complex, what makes you smile doesn't have to be.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: The Star

Today's tarot card for you, Taurus, is the Star. This is a symbol of wishes coming true, and you're ready to dream up whatever your heart desires.

On March 28, consider the one thing that you've longed for but have never experienced. When you write it down in its entirety, it sends a signal to your mind to create it into existence. Don't let today's opportunity pass you up. Start journaling!

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: The Empress

Gemini, you have a sweet and tender side that people don't often see until you're ready to reveal it. Your daily tarot for today is The Empress, which is about slowing down and letting things happen naturally.

You don't have to force anyone or anything to happen. Instead, allow yourself to feel safe enough to surrender to the powers that be. Nurture, but don't take on the responsibility to fix problems that are for others to resolve.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Ace of Cups

Cancer, the Ace of Cups is a symbol of emotional renewal. On March 28, you're encouraged to do things that relax your body and mind so that you feel energized and ready to take on the world.

Don't let yourself become a victim of work that pushes you beyond your limitations. Instead, listen to your body. Tune in on Saturday and pay attention to what it needs.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Six of Wands

Leo, the Six of Wands is about praise that comes from a source you admire and respect. On March 28, you're getting recognized for who you are, and it feels good.

A family member or other loved one may speak up about how much your presence means to their life. When you hear kind words from a boss or friend, it reminds you of why you lead with such heart. You feel good by making other people's lives special.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups is a tarot card that symbolizes family and supportive community. On March 28, you gain a sense of belonging to a group that admires and appreciates you for who you are.

You don't have to make people proud, Virgo. With all performative expectations set aside, you shine by being yourself. But, more importantly, they want you to succeed. There aren't feelings of envy or a wish to have less, so you can feel more.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune symbolizes a turning point in your life. Your message from the tarot on March 28 is to believe in the unexpected.

Opportunities can come to you when you're ready and when you're ill-prepared. What matters is keeping an open heart and mind. Let yourself gracefully enjoy a blessing when it comes your way.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Strength

The Strength tarot card is encouraging you to discover your inner fortitude, Scorpio. You don't have to force anything to be strong.

Your endurance arrives when you truly allow yourself to lean into moments where life is simple. You need courage on March 28. Not because you have to worry about the future, but to rest and enjoy the ride.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Ace of Pentacles

You're ready for a fresh start, Sagittarius, and the Ace of Pentacles is about taking a practical approach to how you live your life. On March 28, don't overcomplicate things by trying to take on more than you can handle. Instead, plant seeds of change.

Small actions done with intention are much more powerful than a lack of structure or great energy. Stay grounded and watch how things work.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The Lovers

You're discovering what love truly is, Capricorn. The Lovers tarot card represents a beautiful partnership that isn't free from outside threats or temptations. The people within the partnership are aware but choose to be together regardless.

On March 28, focus on what you have more than what's out there. The grass may appear greener, but your own garden is right beneath your feet.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Nine of Cups

Life's pleasures are within your reach, Aquarius, and the Nine of Cups represents the joy that comes from realizing you've made it. On March 28, you start the day by counting all your blessings and focusing on the things you have instead of what you lack.

You gain a deep sense of appreciation for your current situation. You allow yourself to be happy and celebrate how far you've come at this point in your journey toward success.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The World

You've done what needed to be done, Pisces, and now it's time to relish in your accomplishments. On March 28, The World card invites you to take inventory of all the things you set out to do and finished.

Whether from today or from many years ago, remembering what you've been able to fulfill gives you a glimpse into your ability to bring closure to your life. You're reminded to mentally prepare for a larger life that supports the person you are becoming now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.