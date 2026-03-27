3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On March 28, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on March 28, 2026. We're about to do an about-face when it comes to how we approach our own version of power.

One thing is for sure: we're no longer in the mood to just sit here and take it. When Saturn aligns with Pluto on Saturday, there's a sense of rebellion amongst a few astrological signs who are done doing as we're told.

A new era of power has arrived, and as these signs lead the way, they encourage more of us join in afterwards. We need leaders to help us enter this powerful new era, and these signs are stepping up to the plate.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

In order to feel the power at hand, you need to arrange the things and people in your life in a manageable way. That means your job, relationships, health, and finances. It's difficult to get anything done when you feel overwhelmed.

Advertisement

When Saturn aligns with Pluto on March 28, you feel as if you're entering a very powerful and important time in your life, Libra, and you are. That's why it's even more important that you pay attention to your surroundings.

This transit has you setting boundaries and limits. If you are to work with the power at hand, then you have to know what you're working with and how much you can take. Knowledge is power, but you already know this.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are at the top of your game, Capricorn, and if anyone knows how to deal with power on a realistic level, it's definitely you. You're the person we're all looking to for guidance. Don't worry, though. You've got this.

When Saturn aligns with Pluto on Saturday, you get to manage the power because you've already done the heavy lifting. Tackling immense power schemes is second nature to you at this point.

It's not that you're dominant, per se. Rather, it's that you're not afraid to be the hero when needed, and sometimes others need someone like that to look up to. You've got the brains and the necessary leadership skills, so on you go!

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You have a true sense of self, Pisces, and that's worth its weight in gold when it comes to how you balance power. You see that someone needs to step up and help others, and you're willing to take on the job.

You're happy to be that person because kindness and compassion come easily to you, and you know that's what people need. The world is full of negativity right now, so it feels fulfilling to be the lifeline for someone during this transit. They are going to thank you for being there, too.

Advertisement

You don't need your purpose to be written in stone. You just need it to feel directed and helpful. When Saturn aligns with Pluto on Saturday, you enter a powerful new era, and you are very generous when it comes to sharing it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.