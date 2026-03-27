Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After March 28, 2026

Loneliness is coming to an end for three zodiac signs starting on March 28, 2026, when the Leo Moon brings the truth to the surface and has us feeling more social than we have in a while.

Knowing something, rather than guessing it, releases us from the cage of loneliness. So much of what kept us away from friends and companions had to do with something we've been ruminating over in our minds. A nagging thought got out of hand, leaving us isolated.

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On Saturday, however, these astrological signs are able to see past these negative projections. This allows us to take back our social lives and finally start having some fun again. It's about time!

1. Gemini

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On March 28, you listen to yourself speak to your friends, and this has you up and out the door. You know now that you need to bring something more positive to the table. You're done feeling like a downer, Gemini. The Leo Moon's social energy reminds you that you're not all darkness all the time, as you sometimes like to think of yourself as.

In fact, once you break out of that idea, you see that you're actually the life of the party. During the Leo Moon on Saturday, you remember your voice and just how funny you can be. Humor paves the way back into a fun life, so loneliness can become a thing of the past.

2. Leo

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There are times when you feel you can't be reached, Leo. It's as if you've shut the gates on your heart and your social life, and thrown out the key. You go where your mood takes you, but sometimes that mood takes you to places that don't have an escape hatch. This leaves you feeling lonely and isolated.

Thankfully, you're getting out on Saturday, because the bold astrological energy is here to show you the door. It's easy to forget that there are good things in life, and that you are a big part of making those good things happen. But the Moon is in your sign on March 28, meaning it's time to return to your previously joyful self and leave the loneliness for another day.

3. Capricorn

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It's as if you've been in hibernation, Capricorn. Yet, under the Leo Moon on March 28, you are stepping back into the light. You took the time you needed to wallow in whatever mood that you felt was necessary. Now, you're ready to face the world again.

The interesting thing is that when you feel lonely, you don't see it as tragic or depressing. You perceive it as just another phase of life, and you'd be right. We all experience different eras, and on Saturday, you enter a much more social one. The time for loneliness has passed. The universe is nudging you back into being your bright and shiny self again. You're ready to be a friend to others. Loneliness has no place in your life at the moment, and that's a good thing.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.