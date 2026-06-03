The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, June 4 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for June 4, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is entering Aquarius after spending the last couple of days in Capricorn. The collective tarot card for everyone on Thursday is the reversed Justice.

There's some tension coming up in today's collective reading. When the Moon leaves Capricorn and enters Aquarius, it emphasizes the transfer of power from authority figures to the people. The Sun in Gemini also signifies changes in which the future lies just beyond the next decision. In reverse, today's Justice tarot card hints at struggles to overcome peer pressure when situations feel unfair, so you can stand up for yourself and others. Now let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign today.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Thursday, June 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups is such a beautiful tarot card for you to have on June 4 when the energy has the potential to be intense.

On Thursday, do your best to see beyond whatever struggles you are faced with and believe in your dreams. Wishes can come true, Aries.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Swords

You have work to do on Thursday, and when the Moon enters Aquarius, everyone is watching how you handle yourself. You can have a little stubborn side to you, Taurus, and that may be what the Two of Swords is trying to point out.

This card represents a person who refuses to see what needs to be done due to pride. You may experience some tension from within on June 4, but with awareness, you can rise above it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Cups

You really want things to work out in a relationship, Gemini, and you are optimistically hopeful. The Ten of Cups is a happy tarot card that symbolizes some incredible success that you experience, and others get to witness for you.

Don't give up too quickly just because something is a little challenging on Thursday. A turnaround is coming.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles

It's hard for people to get along when there are money problems and no one knows what to do. Tensions over disagreements on spending or saving on Thursday require patience and a level head.

On June 4, the Five of Pentacles reminds you not to see distance as personal rejection, but a need for space. It can help provide the perspective needed at this time.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: The Hermit, reversed

You don't want to be that person who pulls away, Leo, but sometimes you have to take time for yourself. The Hermit, when reversed, reminds you not to let distance become a habit as you build a relationship with someone.

Today's perfect for communicating what you need so you can plan when it will be good to come back together again.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Swords

Virgo, it's normal to wonder how and when you can take a break from all the stress in life. The Ace of Swords is a reminder that everyone needs time to themselves to think.

Spending some time alone on June 4 leads to one of your most powerful breakthroughs in a while. Thursday's astrological energy provides you with just the answers you've been looking for.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Page of Swords

You're really curious about the various hobbies and skills others have that keep them winning at life. You might even wonder how to do a side gig or make more money.

On Thursday, the Page of Swords highlights a curious mind, which is exactly what you need right now to study and learn something new.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Sun, reversed

Some days it is much easier to feel happy, and other times you have to make an effort, Scorpio. On Thursday, the Sun reminds you to check your expectations.

If you assume someone will always meet your needs, it's easy to end up feeling let down. Focusing on your blessings can keep you in a state of gratitude and help you get out of a funk on June 4.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Swords

People do what they want, and sometimes their decisions make you wonder what they were thinking. On June 4, you may struggle not to tell someone what you think about their poor decision-making.

The heart of betrayal, according to the Seven of Swords, may be too complicated to understand on Thursday. It can take time to truly understand the cause.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess, reversed

If you've been waiting for an answer, what happens on Thursday tells you everything you need to know. The High Priestess symbolizes intuitive energy, but when it's reversed, it's a sign there's a disconnect.

On Thursday, a person in your life that you wish would move on may suddenly not be as interested in engaging with you. Leaving them to themselves will reveal what's been hidden, yet you felt, deep down in your heart, that it was off.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Cups

Keep both feet on the ground, Aquarius, even if you like getting lost in your dreams. On June 4, you reach a really intriguing chapter of your life where anything is possible.

According to your daily tarot card, the Seven of Cups, you are ready to tap into your creative side and feed your illusion, but remember it's always best to stay in reality, even when being creative.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Strength

You are so much stronger than you realize, but the truth is, you don't always want to be. On Thursday, you reach a point where you have to push yourself to do more than you planned.

The Strength tarot card can feel like both a blessing and a curse now, but it's up to you to set boundaries on how much you'll do and for whom.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.