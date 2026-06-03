3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On June 4, 2026

Starting on June 4, 2026, three zodiac signs finally feel happy again. When Mercury squares Neptune on Thursday, we discover something very important that we really need to know. It's all good.

We have found ourselves trapped in a cycle of negativity, and you know how that goes. It never ends until we stop it. During this transit, we see what we're doing, and we make efforts to control ourselves.The question of the day is whether we are capable of change, or are we stuck in the cycle? We see now that with effort, we can make our lives much happier.

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1. Cancer

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At first, it started out slowly. You just wanted to check in with what's happening online to keep yourself informed. Then, after a few days, you found yourself glued to the screen, doomscrolling and taking in all the negativity there is.

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Because of this, you started to feel depressed. This glut of data was just not working out for you. When Mercury squares Neptune on Thursday, it hits you that you're the one in control here, Cancer. You do not have to keep consuming this negativity.

This hits you like a bucket of ice-cold water and snaps you right out of it. You realize now that you can walk away from a potentially depressing onslaught of information. Consider shutting off your phone and taking a social media detox. You may be surprised by how quickly your joy returns.

2. Virgo

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Something in your life has been confusing for far too long. On Thursday, you want clarity. This may require having a conversation you've been avoiding. It won't be easy, but it will be worth it.

Clearing things up really helps you, Virgo. While you're a bit shy to do the confronting, you may not even have to. Don't be surprised if a not-so-shy person in your life steps up and does the necessary confronting on this day.

From this, you get release. When Mercury squares Neptune on June 4, you are working with meaningful insight as opposed to guessing. You now know where you stand and feel a whole lot happier because of it. Yay.

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3. Sagittarius

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You've come to realize that if you don't find the truth of something that's happening in your life, you are stuck dealing with confusion. That's so not you, Sagittarius. You are a very direct astrological sign, and you really don't like ambiguity.

On Thursday, getting to the truth absolutely sets you free. Fortunately, the Mercury-Neptune alignment helps you do just that. You're asking the right questions, and so you get the most meaningful insight. This allows you to walk away as a free and much happier person.

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You are no longer mentally bogged down with not knowing. On June 4, you get clarity, and there's no going back. Really, why would you want to? This is a day of liberation for you, both mentally and emotionally. Finally!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.