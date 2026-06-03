4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On June 4, 2026

On June 4, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. Mercury squares Neptune on Thursday, and during this logical transit, we're making complete sense.

What we see on this day feels like a true sign from above. We've been waiting for something to tell us that our gut instinct has been right all this time. For these astrological signs, nothing gets to the point quite like this Mercury-Neptune alignment. We're giving up illusions during this time, and we're accepting realities. It's quite liberating to live in the truth.

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1. Pisces

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Quick impressions you pick up from seemingly unknown sources have you figuring something out on Thursday. Whatever it is, it needed closure, Pisces.

During this day, the universe signals you that you've been right all along when it comes to that one topic you've been ruminating over. You've been right, and that allows you to move forward and continue to trust your intuition.

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While your mind might be restless, there's a method to the madness. You leave this day feeling a whole lot smarter and more on top of things than you did only yesterday.

2. Gemini

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What starts off feeling like mental overload eventually works its way into something that makes sense, and even feels like a lightbulb over your head. You finally understand something now.

This info could be delivered to you by a friend, or you may just pick up on it on your own. Either way, it's almost as if the universe is telling you to pay attention to your thoughts.

There's a time and a place for the kind of communication you want to share. On this day, during Mercury square Neptune, you may have found your perfect moment. Go for it, Gemini. Don't be afraid to say what's on your mind.

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3. Virgo

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All you really want at this point is clarity. You've been overdoing it when it comes to thinking, and you know it, Virgo. Overthinking may be part and parcel to your life, but it sure does get tiresome.

Mercury square Neptune brings you the clarity you've been seeking. With the help of the universe, you are now able to see clearly and make the big decision that's been awaiting your word.

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This day brings you a choice between logic and intuition. While you love a good logical argument, you sway towards intuition during this day, as that's where you feel the truth lies.

4. Sagittarius

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This is one of those days when you question everything. It's not that you're skeptical, but there are so many choices, and you really and truly want to make the best one.

You see, Sagittarius, that it's not good enough for you to just wing it. While you feel good about your intuitive take, you feel that you need a few facts to back it up before moving forward with it.

The universe provides you with both at this time. You have the perfect balance of a strong positive gut feeling and the logic that backs it up.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.