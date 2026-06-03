4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Thursday, June 4

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on June 4, 2026 when Mercury in Cancer squares Neptune, the planet of dreams, in Aries.

No one likes to be told that their dreams won't ever come true, but it's best to be prepared for that to happen during this tense aspect between Mercury and Neptune. But success comes from grit, so rather than fall into despair or self-doubt and give up, these astrological signs double down on Thursday to prove everyone wrong.

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1. Cancer

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When Mercury in your sign squares Neptune in Aries, you decide that no matter what anyone else says, you'll make it in life. No matter what happens or who is or isn't there for you on June 4, you're committed to accomplishing your dreams.

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Mercury has you thinking a lot more about what matters most to you in this lifetime, so abundance doesn't have to come from an external source. Instead, you tap into that internal source of power and strength that keeps you motivated. Neptune in Aries reminds you that nearly every person you know who had a vision for their life had to work at it. Luck doesn't come handed to anyone on a silver platter. It's created.

2. Aries

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You attract abundance and luck by choosing yourself over fear. June 4 is a big day for you, Aries, because you grow up in a way that you had not done in the past. Mercury square Neptune in your zodiac sign on June 4 drives you in a way you have not felt before.

Mercury in Cancer pushes you to step out of your comfort zone, and surprise, surprise, you discover ways you stopped believing in yourself. You're so much stronger than you give yourself credit for. You pick your dream for your future over and over again, and it finally sinks in that, yes, what you need to do can be done.

3. Pisces

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Bravery helps you draw abundance and luck into your life on Thursday. You have a dream you've been in love with for a long time, and it's only now that you're willing to admit that you need to pursue it. On June 4, take a moment and acknowledge any ideas or hobbies you have that have serious money-making potential.

If Neptune in Aries square Mercury makes you think that you'll waste time or resources you don't really have to try and test what you're thinking, reminder yourself that you know it's not a good idea to be your own worst enemy. You have to advocate for yourself, not against. Today feels a little high-risk, and you're not sure if what you want to do will work. But staying where you are now is not an option. Thursday is a now-or-never moment, and you're betting on yourself.

4. Virgo

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Neptune in Aries is in your house of other people's resources, but Virgo, you're done asking others to help you when you're in need. On June 4, you trust the universe to partner with you. That positive energy is exactly what attracts an abundance of luck into your life.

So, with Mercury in your sector of partnership in square with Neptune in intimacy, you're making a very unusual request of your higher power to show up on Thursday, please. It does, and you see that life doesn't have to be a grind all of the time. It can happen with the tiniest bit of self-trust.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.