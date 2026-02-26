The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, February 27 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for February 27, 2026. On Friday, the Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Cancer. Today's theme is moving with intention. Both luminaries are in water signs known for their compassionate nature. Pisces is intuitively gifted with unconditional love for strangers and Cancer expresses love for family and the home.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Knight of Swords. This tarot deals with overwhelming emotions that can blind you to what's happening around you. You have to be extra intentional about what you do when your feelings are involved.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Cups

Aries, you're as happy as you choose to be. So choose friendships that make you smile. The Three of Cups is a tarot card symbolizing supportive friends who share positive moments together.

On February 27, be extra observant of how people treat you when you're together. Do you hear sincere compliments and supportive feedback or digs at your character? If someone is constantly complaining or talking about others, that speaks volumes about who they are. There's no escaping the rub off. Remember, good choices equal positive outcomes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool, reversed

Don't fall into the pattern that presents itself just because it's there. On February 27, the reversed Fool is about the moment that leads to chaos.

Proceed ahead with a calm mind and spirit, knowing that each step you take matters. When life spirals, regain control, Taurus. observe and think before responding. Regret is kept at bay when you let control drive your decision-making.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Justice

The Justice tarot card is about truth and fairness, Gemini. It's always best to do things in a way that benefits yourself and others, but that path can be unclear on February 27. You are inclined to self-preserve.

You have a wonderful, thoughtful demeanor, yet even the kindest person can be blind to their own selfish behavior. Keep a pulse on what you see in others and their reactions. When you sense a change is needed, consider modifying what you do so that everyone is comfortable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Swords, reversed

Not all situations are the same, Cancer, and some require extra tender care. The Eight of Swords, reversed, talks about toxic situations.

It's hard to tell what to do when a problem persists. You have to think differently. When clarity isn't readily available, you need to take a step back and ask yourself why.

On February 27, you are asked to look at yourself first to see the role you play. Self-knowledge is the key to your emotional health and well-being.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Page of Pentacles, reversed

To succeed on February 27, Leo, you need a plan. The reversed Page of Pentacles is about procrastination and doing work without knowing exactly what you want the outcome to be.

Think about your choices and outcomes so that if you have to change something along the way, you already have an idea of where to pivot. Remember that what you think isn't always going to be implemented the same way, so writing things out and strategizing make your ideas flow better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Cups, reversed

The Eight of Cups, reversed, is a stubborn tarot card whose meaning is refusing to walk away. You're a fixer, Virgo, and sometimes that works well. But other times it holds you back from doing the work.

On February 27, reconsider a strong position that keeps you stuck. There are times when endurance isn't in your best interest. Consider trying something else and coming back later, if it would work out better for you, even if it's just for today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want what everyone else desires, Libra, and that's happiness. On February 27, your tarot card, the Ten of Cups, symbolizes emotional fulfillment that's rooted in powerful habits.

Today, evaluate your habits. List the values you practice every day. Take inventory of what you're most thankful for. You want to pursue passions that are closest to your heart. You don't have to chase the unknown when what you love is fulfilling.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Chariot

The Chariot signifies willpower, Scorpio. On February 27, one way to live intentionally is to remember that our energy is limited. Your mind is full of ideas, but eventually the body needs to rest.

Rather than try to do everything you can in one day, work on a goal in phases. Start by removing the things that distract you. Eliminate energy vampires or negative environmental factors that slow down your progress.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Everyone loves clear communication, and that is what the Eight of Wands signifies on February 27. The goal is honesty, but people interpret what's spoken differently. Not every topic is understood clearly.

There are moments when you say one thing and a person hears something else based on their own perceptions. Today's goal is to get ahead of this process by asking questions and being intentional with check-ins so confusion is lessened.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Wands, reversed

You can tell when you need a break, Capricorn. The moments when you put something down but can't find the energy or motivation to pick it up again.

On February 27, the Page of Wands reversed is inviting you to explore creative blocks when they occur. Do something about them by being gentle with yourself. Go for a walk. Talk with a friend. See how life changes when you pause and tend to your needs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, things happen, and they teach you what you need to know for the next go-round. The King of Wands, reversed, highlights a loss of personal power.

Today, areas of your life that are underdeveloped come up for you to evaluate. You realize what you do well and what needs revision. There are moments for exploration opening to you. All you need to do is accept the journey, and with humility, be patient with the process.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Cups

On February 27, you do hard work that helps you grow spiritually, emotionally, and mentally. Growth takes time, and as the King of Cups signifies, emotional immaturity isn't something to ignore. When you sense that a mistake or error has been made, take ownership of it.

Don't be ashamed to admit you are wrong. Instead, see apologies, even if they are only to yourself, as a beautiful chance to embrace an evolved self.

