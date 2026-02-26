4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On Friday, February 27

Four zodiac signs are attracting powerful abundance and luck on February 27, 2026. Two planetary transits generate a burst of good fortune all day on Friday.

The intuitive Pisces Sun conjuncts the North Node of Fate, heightening your instincts when opportunities appear. At the same time, Mars, the planet that rules motivation, squares Uranus in Taurus, making it easier to note when a problem holds promising potential.

Abundance that feels this strong rarely comes from you passively receiving a gift or getting a reward on a silver platter with minimal effort. Instead, it's through a trial or challenge. You have to do something significant, like face a big fear, overcome a significant hardship, or push yourself beyond what you thought was possible. It happens when you stop making excuses and start finding reasons to do what you think you can do.

Uranus is unpredictable, but because the Sun's light is on the North Node, changes occur with spiritual tones. So if you hear your inner voice speak or you get an instinctive nudge, make a mental note. You're entering a new journey that feels uncontrollable, but that's precisely the point. It's time to let the universe take the wheel.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you've gotten used to chaos since Uranus has been in your zodiac sign for the last seven years. Mars square Uranus reminds you to work hard for what you want. On February 27, what you desire is a boost of abundance in your career. Since knowing the right people is a form of wealth, you're incredibly rich today. The Sun conjunct the North Node in Pisces reveals you have spiritual guides.

While focused on the work you need to get done, you get a message that is wise and truly inspirational. There's no way you could have come up with this thought by yourself. The universe opens knowledge to you that you needed to hear. You grasp it, and it changes how you approach a situation. A costly error is avoided, but that is the least of your bounty now.

You know how to hear an inner voice that you didn't know you had. You sense how it works and when you're prompted to listen. The path to truth is open, and it leads to an authentic existence you've only heard about happening to successful individuals. Only now, you're not on the outside looking in. Instead, you're counted among them.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Few things can crawl under your skin like a family matter, Scorpio. But on February 27, a problem related to someone you love, who is slightly unsteady, comes up and knocks on your heart. It's annoying, yet something about love makes you feel compassion that confuses you to no end. You can't help yourself. You want to do what you can, and it reveals to you a side of love you didn't know you could experience.

Abundance in love is rare, and you know it. One mishap on Friday shows you how lucky you are to have people in your life that you worry about. Your heart isn't as cold as you thought it was. You aren't numb or desensitized by social media or global problems. Instead, you're soft, and passionate. Someone needs you and trusts you to be there. That relationship gives you all the meaning you could ever wish for in this life.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, it's time to say goodbye to striving over things you can't control. On February 27, Mars square Uranus teaches you that abundance isn't necessarily what you work toward. Yes, it manifests in money, and it reveals itself through material possessions. But first, the inside work has to happen. The Sun conjunct the North Node in your sign fixes your attention on yourself and your sense of authenticity.

When you earn something, you enjoy it here and now, but you can't take it with you in the afterlife. So, Friday's treasures come from acceptance. You gain an abundance of peace and tranquility. You elevate your vibration to such a high level that, no matter what happens in life, you remain in a state of calm. You feel powerful and in control. Nothing disrupts your peace. You feel lucky because you are. If nirvana is possible, today, you've grasped it.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On February 27, a mini miracle happens in your life. You do something atypical of you, and it feels so good. When Uranus stirs problems, and you find yourself in a whirlwind that demands you solve them, you do. But instead of thinking you have to do it all by yourself, you stop and ask for help.

Asking for help is hard for you, Virgo. Initially, your fears are realized because someone tells you no. Yet, you persist, thanks to Mars in your sector of wellness. You want something done, and you need to do it yourself. But other hands are required. You discover, through the process of elimination, that asking for help repeatedly and being rejected makes you strong.

You find what you need on Friday, but you also know where not to look again. With this knowledge, you know where to build in the future. You discover your tribe. You uncover the riches of support available to you and remove yourself from situationships that are superficial or unkind.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.