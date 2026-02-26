A Financial Drought Is Over For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On February 27, 2026

A financial drought is over for three zodiac signs starting on February 27, 2026, a day dedicated to the release of pent-up tensions, especially where money is concerned.

When Mars squares Uranus on Friday, the wait is over, and so is the worry. We've got that powerful Mars energy ruling over our values and pleasures. This squared transit gives us a chance to step back and see what works and what doesn't.

These astrological signs see that, through conflict, we're able to smooth things out. We had to get this far to see how to resolve our troubles. Financially, this day brings us ease and release. Our financial drought is no more.

1. Taurus

The bills are paid, and you're not as stressed out as you were only a few days ago, Taurus. Friday's astrological energy is working out quite well for you. On February 27, life doesn't seem as fraught with financial hardships. During Mars square Uranus, you get a serious chance to do something practical that can and will work for you for a long time to come. What you do on this day has true staying power.

Someone in your life knows money, and on Friday, they are going to take you under their wing and show you how it's done. And, you being smart and interested, listen closely. What you learn helps you turn it all around, Taurus. Your financial drought is finally coming to an end.

2. Capricorn

On February 27, the last bit of something you've worked on for far too long finally comes together, Capricorn. Its closure feels satisfying, as you know you did the right thing, and you did it well. This is when you are able to close the chapter on one particular financial hardship. Wow, Capricorn, it sure feels good!

You're in good shape during Mars square Uranus, and you get the distinct feeling that discipline really does pay off. Because you now see that you're in control of your own finances, you know exactly what to do next. You can save, spend, or invest. Right now, the cosmos provides you with a sense of stability, as your financial drought ends once and for all.

3. Libra

On February 27, there are many success stories taking place in your life, Libra. This boosts your confidence greatly. If you've endured money problems, the other things in your life help you through them.

During Mars square Uranus, you make smart financial moves that pay off immediately. You dissolve a debt on Friday, Libra, and once it's gone, it's gone forever. You've learned your lesson on this count, and this time, it's sticking.

You're able to walk through this day knowing that the ghost of finances past is no longer haunting your psyche. One little success leads to many more, and you feel good about life. It's nice to know that your financial drought is finally over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.